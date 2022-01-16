International
Second Valley High student competes in nationwide Foreign War Veterans essay competition
A second student from Valley High School in New Kensington is representing Westmoreland County in a nationwide audio essay competition sponsored by Foreign War Veterans.
If 15-year-old K’Ahna Witcher is the winner of the state competition “Voice of Democracy”, she will continue in the national program and a chance for a $ 30,000 scholarship.
The Witcher won first locally, the VFW Post 92 in Lower Burrell, and then at the county level, VFW District 27.
Witcher and her mother, Lacey Witcher, from New Kensington will find out if K’Ahna is the state winner during the VFW state mid-winter conference on Friday in Lancaster. The national winner is expected to be announced in early April.
“I’m really proud of him just for the fact that he tried so hard,” said Lacey Witcher. “It’s really wonderful and exciting that she got here. I did not even know it was possible. “
The VFW launched its Voice of Democracy program in 1947. Nearly 64,500 high school students from across the country enter each year to earn a share of more than $ 2 million in scholarships and incentives. In addition to the $ 30,000 first place prize, other national scholarships range from $ 1,000 to $ 16,000, with the first place winner from each state receiving a minimum $ 1,000 scholarship.
An audio program, students express themselves in a recorded essay on a democratic and patriotic theme. This year, the theme is “America: Where Do We Get From Here?”
The theme was chosen last April, when “there was a lot going on in our country,” said Robert Couture, director of programs for the national VFW.
“We thought, let’s challenge our nation’s youth to say, hey, let’s challenge our country to get better,” he said.
K’Ahna used a metaphor of fire to answer the question, said Ryann Barr, her venerable English teacher at Valley High School.
“She is one of the best writers I have in my class. She has a special voice in all her writing, “said Barr.” I think she really touches on the political and social issues that affect students.
“She has a very touching voice and is beautifully and eloquently written about the changes that this younger generation is seeking.”
Approaching the question, K’Ahna said he wanted to show the division among Americans.
“I basically said we had to work together to fix these divisions,” she said. “We will not get anywhere without passing it.”
Lacey Witcher found her daughter’s words thoughtful.
“I like the way she put it in a way that did not exclude either side. She wrote it to unite people, “Witcher said.” She responded with a maturity beyond her years, a maturity that some adults do not even display at this point. She was able to look deeper into what she could. to think or her political views and just try to find a solution for everyone. ”
VFW District 27 includes 19 posts in Westmoreland County. K’Ahna’s essay was selected from three entries at Lower Burrell Post 92, and then from 11 county-level entries to cross into the state, according to district commander Carl Trusiak Jr.
“We hope and pray she’s well up there,” said Trusiak, of Bell Township. “We are pulling for him.”
Although she is only in 10th grade, K’Ahna said she would like to go to law school and become a civil rights lawyer. Winning the national scholarship would certainly help towards this goal.
“It would be a huge burden to be lifted from our shoulders,” her mother said.
Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, [email protected] or via Twitter .
Sources
2/ https://triblive.com/local/valley-news-dispatch/valley-high-sophomore-competing-in-statewide-veterans-of-foreign-wars-spoken-essay-contest/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022
- ‘Boba Fett Book’ Star Reacts to Biker Gang Controversy – The Hollywood Reporter January 15, 2022
- The long-awaited January update for Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been released January 15, 2022