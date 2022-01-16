Second Valley High student competes in nationwide Foreign War Veterans essay competition

A second student from Valley High School in New Kensington is representing Westmoreland County in a nationwide audio essay competition sponsored by Foreign War Veterans.

If 15-year-old K’Ahna Witcher is the winner of the state competition “Voice of Democracy”, she will continue in the national program and a chance for a $ 30,000 scholarship.

The Witcher won first locally, the VFW Post 92 in Lower Burrell, and then at the county level, VFW District 27.

Witcher and her mother, Lacey Witcher, from New Kensington will find out if K’Ahna is the state winner during the VFW state mid-winter conference on Friday in Lancaster. The national winner is expected to be announced in early April.

“I’m really proud of him just for the fact that he tried so hard,” said Lacey Witcher. “It’s really wonderful and exciting that she got here. I did not even know it was possible. “

The VFW launched its Voice of Democracy program in 1947. Nearly 64,500 high school students from across the country enter each year to earn a share of more than $ 2 million in scholarships and incentives. In addition to the $ 30,000 first place prize, other national scholarships range from $ 1,000 to $ 16,000, with the first place winner from each state receiving a minimum $ 1,000 scholarship.

An audio program, students express themselves in a recorded essay on a democratic and patriotic theme. This year, the theme is “America: Where Do We Get From Here?”

The theme was chosen last April, when “there was a lot going on in our country,” said Robert Couture, director of programs for the national VFW.

“We thought, let’s challenge our nation’s youth to say, hey, let’s challenge our country to get better,” he said.

K’Ahna used a metaphor of fire to answer the question, said Ryann Barr, her venerable English teacher at Valley High School.

“She is one of the best writers I have in my class. She has a special voice in all her writing, “said Barr.” I think she really touches on the political and social issues that affect students.

“She has a very touching voice and is beautifully and eloquently written about the changes that this younger generation is seeking.”

Approaching the question, K’Ahna said he wanted to show the division among Americans.

“I basically said we had to work together to fix these divisions,” she said. “We will not get anywhere without passing it.”

Lacey Witcher found her daughter’s words thoughtful.

“I like the way she put it in a way that did not exclude either side. She wrote it to unite people, “Witcher said.” She responded with a maturity beyond her years, a maturity that some adults do not even display at this point. She was able to look deeper into what she could. to think or her political views and just try to find a solution for everyone. ”

VFW District 27 includes 19 posts in Westmoreland County. K’Ahna’s essay was selected from three entries at Lower Burrell Post 92, and then from 11 county-level entries to cross into the state, according to district commander Carl Trusiak Jr.

“We hope and pray she’s well up there,” said Trusiak, of Bell Township. “We are pulling for him.”

Although she is only in 10th grade, K’Ahna said she would like to go to law school and become a civil rights lawyer. Winning the national scholarship would certainly help towards this goal.

“It would be a huge burden to be lifted from our shoulders,” her mother said.