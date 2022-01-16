Lebanon faces internet service outages amid fuel crisis





FILE – Mamdouh al-Amari refuels privately owned diesel generators that provide power to homes and businesses in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, July 16, 2018. Internet services were cut off in Lebanon on Sunday, January 16, 2022, for due to Lack of oil, according to the state provider, adding another essential service to the list of victims of the country’s economic crisis. (AP Photo / Bilal Hussein, File)

BEIRUT (AP) internet services were cut off in Lebanon on Sunday due to oil shortages, according to the state provider, adding another essential service to the list of victims of the country’s economic crisis. Imad Kreidieh, head of state-owned internet provider Ogero, tweeted that starting early Sunday a major station in western Beirut, al-Mazraa, would run out of oil and go offline. The outage affected over 26,000 subscribers, including the country’s Homeland Security operating rooms, he told Al-Jadeed TV. By noon Sunday, a resident donated oil, allowing the station to return to the Internet, he said. Meanwhile, another neighborhood in East Beirut, Achrafieh, was without oil and for a short time operated on batteries. The situation is unbearable, Kreidieh told the television station. Lebanese live on just a few hours of state electricity a day and rely on a network of private generators that also depend on diesel fuel. This often leaves neighborhoods in total darkness for hours. Residents, meanwhile, have to pay for a variety of services, including fat bills for generator operators, which change regularly as the crisis worsens. Internet and telecom services were already expensive in Lebanon. In 2019, a tax imposed on WhatsApp services sparked nationwide protests that turned into a denunciation of the entire political elite. The import-dependent country is also suffering from a shortage of medicines, leaving patients addicted to the black market, smuggled medicines and donations from Lebanese immigrants and civil society groups. Lebanon is in the throes of the worst financial and economic crisis in its history that has plunged the once-middle-class country into poverty. The crisis has its roots in years of corruption and mismanagement by the same political class that has ruled for years. Lebanon is running out of foreign exchange reserves and has gradually phased out subsidies for essential goods, including fuel and medicine. But the government has not yet implemented a social security program or drafted a recovery plan to negotiate with the International Monetary Fund. The crisis caused the national currency to lose more than 90% of its value against the dollar, while banks, for fear of bankruptcy, have restricted people’s access to their deposits in local and foreign currency. Meanwhile inflation has risen and prices have risen. State-owned companies and other telecommunications companies complain that they can not keep up with rising operating costs, including fuel. I will not accept to continue in this post if I do not have all the authorities and tools to do my job, Kreidieh told Al-Jadeed. He blamed a civil servant for cutting off service in West Beirut, who did not sign a piece of paper in time to allow him to buy the necessary oil. In the midst of the crisis, many public sector workers have gone on strike, demanding that their wages adjust to rising inflation and a collapsing currency. Kreidieh said his company had to borrow to buy oil at market rates to keep other stations running, adding that internet service is also affected outside Beirut.

