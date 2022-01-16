Netanyahu’s lawyers discuss plea deal to end his bribery trial





JERUSALEM Lawyers for former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are in talks with state prosecutors to reach a plea agreement in his long-running corruption case, according to an Israeli Justice Ministry spokesman and two people involved in negotiation. The talks are expected to be completed by the end of the month and, if successful, will help conclude a legal process that contributed to years of political instability in Israel and, finally, to the end of last June’s record-breaking term. Netanyahu as prime minister. . The proposed bazaar includes Mr. Netanyahu pleaded guilty to some of the charges, which he still formally denies in court, in exchange for prosecutions that downplay the seriousness of one charge, drop another altogether, and allow Mr. Netanyahu to avoid serving a prison sentence. performing community service instead, the two negotiators said. Talks are currently stalled, however, because Mr. Netanyahu is reluctant to accept the charge of moral unrest, a stipulation that would bar Netanyahu, the leader of Israel’s largest right-wing party, from public office for seven years. said the negotiators.

Details, reported for the first time in Maariv, an Israeli centrist newspaper, were confirmed to The New York Times by one of the main mediators, Aharon Barak, a former Israeli Supreme Court president and a second person involved in the negotiations, who spoke on condition of anonymity to openly discuss negotiations. A Justice Ministry spokesman confirmed that talks were under way, but declined to confirm further details. The office of Boaz Ben Tzur, one of Netanyahu’s top lawyers, declined to comment. The talks are the latest turning point in a legal process that began in 2016 with a police investigation into allegations that Mr Netanyahu had received gifts from benefactors in exchange for political favors. The investigation was expanded after Mr Netanyahu was accused of offering incentives to the owners of the two media companies in exchange for positive news coverage. The allegations quickly divided Israelis between those who believed Mr. Netanyahu should leave to avoid tarnishing the prime minister’s office, and those who thought he was the victim of a judicial conspiracy. The argument deepened a long-running national debate over the power of the judiciary and drew comparisons with the fury surrounding U.S. efforts to blame President Donald J. Trump. Like Mr. Trump, Mr. Netanyahu described himself as a victim of a one-sided justice system, describing the process as a witch-hunt and an administrative coup attempt when his 2020 trial began.

As the decision of Mr. Netanyahu to get involved in the negotiations, as well as his engagement with Mr. Barak, a former judge considered the doyen of the Israeli legal institution, has surprised some Israelis. Mr Barak said he had agreed to play a role because Mr Netanyahu, in cases that did not affect him personally, had historically helped defend the independence of the judiciary and because a partial confession by Mr Netanyahu could help heal social divisions. and restoring trust. in justice. It is of national importance for this to result in the accused himself saying, I admit that I did it, said Mr. Barak in a telephone interview. The issue caused two years of political stagnation, largely because it shattered Mr. Netanyahu’s right-wing voters’s base, as well as his right-wing allies in the Israeli Parliament, a rift that led to four non-final elections from 2019 in 2021. After three money votes, Mr. Netanyahu’s remaining allies won enough seats to stay in power, but not enough to form a stable coalition government or pass key legislation such as the national budget. The stalemate ended after the fourth election last year, when three small right-wing parties agreed to form a grand coalition with ideological opponents from the left, centrist and Islamist parties to form a parliamentary majority large enough to force Mr. Netanyahu to step down. If Mr Netanyahu, the current opposition leader, agrees to the deal and leaves politics, analysts say the decision would destabilize, but not necessarily completely overthrow, the current coalition government. The logic uniting the alliance would be weakened if he were forced to abandon representative politics because he might tempt right-wing members of the current government to form a different coalition with the new party leader Mr. Netanyahu, Likud. But Likud will take time to elect a chairman. And once elected, the new leader may still be very closely associated with Mr.

Likud will remain Bibis’s honor group until they have a strong new leader and I can not see any candidate for that job, Mr. Pfeffer said, using a nickname for Mr. Netanyahu. The office of the current prime minister, Naftali Bennett, who leads a right-wing faction, declined to comment. But in a speech to the cabinet Sunday morning, Mr Bennett said the government was continuing to work normally. All the different political analysts, with their graphs and scenarios, can be confident, Mr. Bennett said. The Government of Israel is working and will continue to work silently and effectively, day by day, for the citizens of Israel. Most analysts believe that if a plea agreement is reached, it will have to be agreed by the end of January. The state official overseeing the case, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, will step down in early February, and his successor is unlikely to focus on such a divisive issue early on. Mr Netanyahu’s opponents protested outside Mr Mandelblits’s home on Saturday evening, urging him to allow the case to go to court.

