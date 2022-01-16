Manitoba should not give up COVID-19 content, says Ontario epidemiologist

Manitoba health and political figures seem to have given up on letting the virus go without doing everything possible to slow the spread, and Peter Jni, a professor of medicine and epidemiology at the University of Toronto, says that is not the way best of action.

“We would not have been able to contain this virus,” said Dr. Jazz Atwal, the provincial deputy chief of public health, during Wednesday’s press conference.

Prime Minister Heather Stefanson said Manitobais committed to providing additional support and assistance to staff as the latest wave of COVID-19 continues to strain hospitals, limit public socialization and affect various economic sectors.

Jni, who is also the scientific director of the Ontario Science Advisory Board for COVID-19, agrees with Stefanson that the Manitoba health care workforce needs more help, but he does not believe the province is doing everything it can for him. helping its citizens.

“We need structural measures as people,” Jni said Informative Radio Friday morning. “There have to be measures and we have to make sure people work from home when they can, to have less contact.”

The government has shifted its focus away from trying to limit the spread of the disease, and has instead told Manitobans that they are likely to be exposed to COVID-19 sometime in the coming weeks.

Jnibeson says Manitoba’s decision to allow the virus to run its course is a step towards provincial officials who think the end of the pandemic is here and entry into the endemic phase is near.

But he does not think Manitoba should have fun thoughts to give up and assume the endemic phase has arrived.

If that were the case, the Jnisays County health care system would not be in the troubled state of “helplessness and fatalism” in which it finds itself.

“This is going to be a social sense of where we are going and that we are in a situation where the healthcare system is no longer overloaded. This is definitely not where [Manitoba is]now “, he said.

“If anyone suggests [Manitoba is]at an endemic stage, that’s a lie. “

ICU numbers are worrying

Dr. Peter Jni is concerned about the capacity of the intensive care unit in Manitoba, of which nearly 50 percent of all patients have COVID-19. (Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press)

The growing number of provincial COVID-19 patients in intensive care units also worries him.

As of midnight Thursday, 102 patients were in intensive care units in Manitoba, with 47 of them infected with COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon.

The normal baseline capacity of the critical care program prior to COVID was 72 patients.

“Here we have to face the grim reality that if you approach, relatively quickly, 50 percent of your ICU capacity only with patients with COVID-19, how safe will someone who has a heart attack in ICUs be treated? yours “, said Jnisa.

“It will no longer work that way.”

He points to Ontario’s strictest approach, which has closed indoor dining restaurants, as well as gyms and cinemas. The mobility of Jnisays people outside their homes, which is strongly linked to the number of their contacts, has dropped significantly since the end of last month. Test positivity has also begun to decline.

Jnisa said these two combined elements are cause for cautious optimism in Ontario that the COVID-19 situation in hospitals could begin to peak in the coming weeks.

Not too late for Manitoba

ButJni believes it is not too late for Manitoba to change course, while underlining the need for all qualified adults to receive the third dose of the vaccine, continue to wear good masks and avoid crowded places. with people. He says people should aim to halve the number of their contacts until the number of hospitals stabilizes.

“We are our masters of our own destiny and we just have to do it together. That includes the elected decision makers. If they now just claim we can do nothing, it will not help our case,” Jni said.

NDP leader Wab Kinew encourages Manitobans not to give up. (Global News pool camera)

Manitoba NDP leader Wab Kinew tried to convey a dose of his optimism on Friday, noting the need for foreboding.

“I’m trying to find ways to keep the Manitobans hopeful during what is a very difficult time,” Kinew said. “I know it’s a difficult time because people are getting sick. Our hospitals are more crowded than they ever were.”

“Empathy is being able to see yourself in someone else’s place. And empathy is not giving up on each other,” he added.

Kinewalso encouraged Manitobans to maintain trust.

“And while the government may have resigned, I know the people of Manitoba will continue to do the right thing.”