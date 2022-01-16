Senior Republican on foreign affairs committee believes US is in a new cold war with Russia

“Yes. Yes, because I think (Russian President Vladimir) Putin still smells of weakness here,” MP Michael McCaul, a Texas Republican, told CNN’s Jake Tapper on State of the Union when asked if he thinks that there’s a new cold war going on.

His comments come after CNN reported that the US has information indicating that Russia has destined a group of operatives to potentially carry out a fake flag operation in eastern Ukraine in an attempt to create a pretext for an invasion.

“He knows that if he ever invades Ukraine, now is the time. I hope he does not make that miscalculation. But the fact is, if he invades Ukraine, what are the United States, who is our commander-in-chief? do to stop it? ” said McCaul.

“If Putin sees the reversal coming back from the United States and our NATO allies, he can second-guess his calculations to invade Ukraine. Now Ukraine is Russia’s bread basket. Putin wants to restore the glory of the empire. “Old Soviet. He has wanted to do this for quite some time.”