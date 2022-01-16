The UN agency calls for international action to end the conflict in the Sahel

UNHCR, the UN refugee agency is calling for international action to end the armed conflict in the Central African region, a conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced more than 2.5 million over the decade last.
Data from the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project reveals that violence in Burkina Faso, Mali and Nigeria caused more than 4,660 deaths in the first six months of 2020.
Statistics from other international monitoring groups and UN agencies show that internal displacement in the Central African Sahel region has increased tenfold since 2013, from 217,000 to 2.1 million by the end of 2021.
UN refugee spokesman Boris Cheshirkov says displacement continues to rise across the Sahel as civilians flee violent attacks.
Armed groups reportedly carried out over 800 deadly attacks last year. Such violence uprooted 450,000 people within their own countries and forced another 36,000 to flee to a neighboring country as refugees, “he said.” Women and children are often the most affected and disproportionately exposed to the extreme vulnerability and threat of based on gender. violence.
Cheshirkov says conditions across the region continue to deteriorate. He says the host communities and government authorities are bowing under increasing pressure despite their commitment to helping the displaced.
He says humanitarian agencies are finding it increasingly difficult and dangerous to provide assistance and protection. He says humanitarian workers risk road attacks, ambushes and car bombings.
What we have called for and are repeating again now is for a unified, strategic, essential intervention in the Sahel that will ensure that international efforts are supporting governments and host communities and that a security response can no longer prevail on its own. . It must be hand in hand with humanitarian and development actions, he said.
Cheshirkov says UNHCR is leading an effort by the United Nations and private agencies to provide shelter and protection services, including the fight against gender-based violence.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos