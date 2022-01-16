The UN agency calls for international action to end the conflict in the Sahel

UNHCR, the UN refugee agency is calling for international action to end the armed conflict in the Central African region, a conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced more than 2.5 million over the decade last.

Data from the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project reveals that violence in Burkina Faso, Mali and Nigeria caused more than 4,660 deaths in the first six months of 2020.

Statistics from other international monitoring groups and UN agencies show that internal displacement in the Central African Sahel region has increased tenfold since 2013, from 217,000 to 2.1 million by the end of 2021.





UN refugee spokesman Boris Cheshirkov says displacement continues to rise across the Sahel as civilians flee violent attacks.

Armed groups reportedly carried out over 800 deadly attacks last year. Such violence uprooted 450,000 people within their own countries and forced another 36,000 to flee to a neighboring country as refugees, “he said.” Women and children are often the most affected and disproportionately exposed to the extreme vulnerability and threat of based on gender. violence.

Cheshirkov says conditions across the region continue to deteriorate. He says the host communities and government authorities are bowing under increasing pressure despite their commitment to helping the displaced.

He says humanitarian agencies are finding it increasingly difficult and dangerous to provide assistance and protection. He says humanitarian workers risk road attacks, ambushes and car bombings.

What we have called for and are repeating again now is for a unified, strategic, essential intervention in the Sahel that will ensure that international efforts are supporting governments and host communities and that a security response can no longer prevail on its own. . It must be hand in hand with humanitarian and development actions, he said.

Cheshirkov says UNHCR is leading an effort by the United Nations and private agencies to provide shelter and protection services, including the fight against gender-based violence.