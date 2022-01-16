One hundred doctors locked out of Western Australia weeks before state reopening | Western Australia

Hundreds of doctors, including specialists, consultants and locals for remote areas, have been locked out of Western Australia, with the government of Mark McGowans refusing G2G permits despite the entry of Covid-19 just a few weeks away.

Since the spread of the Omicron variant in late 2021, the WA government has progressively closed access to anyone entering from the eastern states, making it now almost impossible for anyone to enter the WA, regardless of diplomats and state officials.

With the February 5 reopening deadline approaching, closed doctors who already have jobs and employment contracts in the state but cannot get a G2G permit to enter are warning that the health system needs enough time to prepare for Covid-19 influx and state. the government now has to give all doctors a G2G license as a matter of urgency.

Heather * is a senior physician who is training to be a specialist and has been denied entry to WA three times in recent weeks. Her work at the hospital expects her to start work at the end of January.

“I’m a specialist trainer, but there are anesthesiologists and consultants who are being turned down, and that’s extremely worrying,” Heather told The Guardian on condition of anonymity.

What I think is troubling is that these rejections are happening to really essential doctors, people who have to go to community clinics or to remote regions where their skills are absolutely critical.

With mortgage repayments to make and without a clear outline of when entry will be granted, Heather is now seeking to apply for roles in other states.

The state must decide it should everything doctors will be allowed to enter as a group, or we should select the specialists we need most ICU, anesthetists and give them priority while the rest have to wait, Heather said.

The reality is that every state is under a lot of health pressure, so there is no real excuse from the WA to say that vulnerable communities need special protection. Sorry, but there are vulnerable communities in many other parts of Australia. The main difference with vulnerable WA communities is that there is a much greater distance between Perth and Kimberley, say.

According to a first group conversation by the Guardian, about 100 doctors are in a position similar to Heather. All of them have lined up jobs, or are returning to senior roles they have held for years in critical and specialized fields.

In one [health] The system that already has staff shortages makes perfect sense that everyone had such problems getting in, a doctor wrote. Especially with the opening of the border just a month away, the mind gets confused.

Yes, the staff at a crisis point without Covid, wrote another. I’m afraid of total system collapse when Covid arrives.

In a statement, the McGowans office said the Office of the Chief of Health had received, processed and approved more than 130 entry applications from health officials in January 2022.

Mark Duncan-Smith, WA president of the Australian Medical Association, said many doctors were gaining entry, but the process was complex.

It is a process problem, not exceptions, said Duncan-Smith, who said the AMA had helped some doctors who had difficulty obtaining G2G permits despite having employment contracts and supporting letters.

They are not excluded, the problem is not with the approvals, these excluded persons have problems with navigating the system. Should it be the simplest system? Yes.

The leader of the opposition in Western Australia, Mia Davies, said it was extremely worrying that doctors who want to return home to the WA to work on our underfunded health system are not given exceptions.

Immediate attention should be paid to allowing these vital health workers to enter the WA safely, as they will be key in strengthening the WA hospital and medical workforce before February 5, she said.

I’m sure most Western Australians would love to see common sense applied to safely bring these essential medical staff into the state to support us in this next phase of Covid.

Libby Mettam, an MP and deputy leader of the Liberal WA party, said any doctor facing difficulty entering at a time of critical health need for WA was completely unacceptable.

It is completely unacceptable for health workers, including doctors, to shut down outside the WA when they can help our health system with insufficient resources before the border opens in less than a month, Mettam said.

Given the shortage of health workers and Covid’s inevitable influx into the community in less than a month, the McGowan government must do everything possible to ensure that these health workers can work here, which includes health worker exclusions.

The WA is scheduled to open in Australia and the world at midnight on 5 February. The McGowan government announced the reopening date in December when the states’ dual vaccination rate reached 80%.

However, in parts of Kimberley and Pilbara the vaccination rate remains much lower, with some remote indigenous communities still not reaching 50%.