Metro Moves: More Coffee Options at Denver International Airport | business





Welcome to The Denver Gazette Metro Moves. Here you will get the openings, closures, hiring and promotion of the Denver subway. To send news of your company, send an email to [email protected] Now open it Two new coffee sellers opened at Denver International Airport in recent weeks. On Thursday, minority and women-owned Kabod Coffee began serving locally roasted Ethiopian coffee, with a single source, roasted Colorado products and ready-to-eat foods, according to a press release. We know our passengers and employees enjoy coffee day and night and Kabod Coffee has made a commitment to operate 24 hours a day, which is extraordinary given the challenges businesses are experiencing today, Phil Airport CEO said in the announcement. Washington. Owner Muluye Hailemariam has been part of the airport concession community since joining the kiosk program and the Airport Concessions Enterprise Disadvantage Program in 2011. Coffee is a culture in Ethiopia, Hailemariam said. I am honored to bring my heritage and the best organic unmixed coffee to thousands of daily travelers through DEN. Kabod joins Caribou Coffee,which opened last month, the first concession built as part of the first phase of the renovation of the Great Hall. According to the announcement, it serves handmade beverages, including hot and cold tea, tap nitro iced coffee, ice cream and food items throughout the day. Coming soon Chicago-based Brennan Investment Group began moving dirt into the 18-acre Centennial Business Center, with three buildings near East Arapahoe Road and South Peoria Street, according to a news release from real estate company CBRE. It is the fourth group development in the Denver subway since 2018. With full construction, it will include 219,956 square feet of industrial space at 7194 S. Revere Parkway, Centennial. The first building has 47,578 square feet and has already been leased, though officials have not disclosed the name of the tenant. Southeast Denver Market expects to see healthy and long-term demand for industrial space as companies continue to modify their supply chains to serve short-term distribution-focused populations, John Torp, vice president of Brennan Investment Group, said in the announcement. The Centennial Business Center will be located close to a sophisticated workforce and high-end customer base, as well as with instant access to Centennial Airport, the second busiest private airport in the country. Todd Witty and Daniel Close are CBRE brokers trading the property, which is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2022.

