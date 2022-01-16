Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly close to plea agreement in corruption trial | Benjamin Netanyahu

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is said to be close to reaching a plea agreement in his corruption trial, a development that could mean a sudden quick end to his troubled political career and overturn Israeli policy again. .

Israeli media were dominated on Sunday by news that Netanyahu, the leader of the Likud party and opposition leader since he was ousted last year from a 12-year term in government, has reached advanced talks with the state attorney’s office.

In the reported deal, Netanyahu will plead guilty to two counts of breach of trust, resulting in a suspended prison sentence and several months in prison that will be converted to community service.

The main point of stalemate seems to be Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit’s insistence on an accusation of moral unrest, an official statement that Netanyahu wants to desperately avoid as he may ban him from political life for seven years.

The former prime minister is on trial accused of trading preferential treatment for a major Israeli telecom company in exchange for positive articles on its Walla news site. He is also a defendant in a second case involving allegations of seeking favorable coverage, and a third claiming to have received gifts worth hundreds of thousands of dollars from wealthy friends.

The 72-year-old turned down calls to resign after being indicted in 2019, using the podium as prime minister to repeatedly attack law enforcement, the media and the courts for conducting a witch hunt against him.

His trial officially began in 2020 as the country was embroiled in a two-year political crisis during which it had four elections, with voters stranded over Netanyahu’s leadership and lawsuit.

Proceedings against him were expected to drag on for years, but with Mandelblits’s mandate as attorney general ending later this month and his replacement unlikely to prioritize Netanyahu’s cases, it appears the’s legal team the former prime minister has set the window for a plea agreement. is closing.

Retired Supreme Court President Aharon Barak, a longtime ally of Netanyahu, is said to have acted as a liaison between the former prime minister and state prosecutors. Speaking to the Ynet news website, he said of his role in the negotiations: In my opinion, this is a unique indictment and trial, which is causing a rift in the nation. In trying to heal this rift, a plea agreement is the preferred option. This position is positive and vital for the state of Israel.

A plea deal in which Netanyahu has been banned from politics for several years would end his career.

It would also trigger a leadership race for Likud, the consequences of which could echo in unpredictable ways. Likud could fall into a civil war over the election of a new chairman, thwarting his efforts to destabilize the various coalition government he swore in last June.

However, if the party manages to fully agree on a new leader, right-wing elements of the ruling coalition may consider scrapping the current deal in favor of a more politically coherent government with Likud’s new chair at its helm.

The daily Yedioth Ahronoth on Sunday quoted a Likud source as saying that in recent months Netanyahu, who had kept his agreement talks secret from his party, had moved at a slower pace.

He said the former prime minister was less focused, less focused, he did not attend many meetings of the Knesset plenum, he canceled the faction meetings. The only thing he did was attack senior party members and post childish videos on TikTok. This is not the way to lead the opposition.

In addition to reaching an agreement on his corruption allegations, Netanyahu is also considering one compromise on a defamation case against his predecessor as prime minister, Ehud Olmert.

The Likud leader has demanded 837,000 shekels (197,000) in damages from Olmert over allegations he made in interviews that Netanyahu, his wife Sarah and eldest son, Yair, also right-wing public figures, are mentally ill.

Judge Amit Yariv suggested at a hearing last week that Olmert declare that his comments were opinion and not a compromise that a Netanyahu family spokesman said was acceptable, although there was no immediate indication that Olmert would accept it. .

Apart from Netanyahu, Olmert is the only Israeli prime minister to face trial on corruption-related charges. He pleaded guilty in 2015 and served two-thirds of a 27-month sentence for fraud.