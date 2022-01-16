With Novak Djokovic out of the Australian Open, the opportunity knocks for Daniil Medvedev

MELBOURNE, Australia – Almost every tennis fan will try to convince you that an Australian Open without world number 1 Novak Djokovic equals a much more open and unpredictable Slam.

On the surface, this line of thinking makes sense. The Serbian superstar has won the tournament a record nine times, boasts an amazing 82-6 record at Melbourne Park since 2007 and is a favorite every time he steps on the Rod Laver Arena.

But there is an argument to be made that the potential winner of the Australian Open is now clearer than it was 24 hours ago when Djokovic was still in the main draw. Early Sunday evening in Melbourne, less than 18 hours before the gates opened to the public for the first day, Djokovic learned that his Australian visa would not be reinstated and that he would have to leave the country immediately, removing waive his right to defend the Australian Open. crown.

Within seconds of the long-awaited and controversial announcement, a new direct favorite in the form of world number 2, Daniil Medvedev, appeared.

The grouped Russia exploded on stage in late 2019, when it reached the US Open final, losing a five-set thriller by Rafael Nadal. Last year he made his first appearance in the Australian Open final, but once again he was short, this time against an unbridled Djokovic, who after the match declared “it is only a matter of time” before Medvedev goes all the way to fund.

Daniil Medvedev is looking to get better at the Australian Open in 2022. Daniel Pockett / Getty Images

Djokovic was right. Six months later, Medvedev was a major champion after, somewhat ironically, thwarting Djokovic’s rare attempt at the Slamin calendar to win the US Open.

“The US Open gave me more confidence in my life and in my tennis life as well,” Medvedev told the media at his press conference before the tournament on Saturday. “Sometimes before the tournament I could be a little worried if I would not play well. [I would get] a little nervous and sometimes angry. “But now I feel like I know even more what I can do and how I can play.”

With Djokovic no longer on the field, Medvedev is the overwhelming favorite. Since the beginning of 2018, Medvedev leads all the players in match victories, finals appearances and titles in difficult fields, while only Djokovic is proud of having more victories over the 10 players ranked on the surface. His triumph at Flushing Meadows last year means that, at the age of 25, he is now the youngest active champion in Slam for men.

Medvedev has also succeeded in team formats. He led Russia to victory in both the ATP Cups and the Davis Cup last year and was part of the Team Europe squad that dominated the Laver Cup 14-1.

It has been a tremendous increase for Medvedev, who this week admitted, perhaps to some surprise, that “he had a few years as a junior where I was not sure I would become a professional”.

As a teenager, Medvedev reached a point where he chose to focus more on his studies than on practice. It was only when he joined French coach Gilles Cervara in the summer of 2017 and decided to give his tennis dream one last push that life as a professional began to seem like a real opportunity.

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev celebrates winning ATP Cup Steven Markham / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tennis observers have been trying to pass the torch to a generation for quite some time, or more specifically to Medvedev, and many of them have been burned before. But the Australian Open 2022 presents a situation in which for the first time in 15 years, no member of the Big Three – the Djokovic trio of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer – is the favorite in a Slam.

Djokovic now joins Federer, who misses the Australian Open for the second time in a row as he recovers from knee surgery on the sideline. Nadal is the only member of the Big Three that could ruin Medvedev’s two weeks, but the pair would not meet until the final.

“We all know the Big Three are getting older, but they are still earning a lot of Slams,” Medvedev said. “[Everyone] is always saying, what is next? Nothing is coming. “But there is always someone or something to come.”

Medvedev has a great chance to lift Norman Brookes’s trophy and double his number in the Slam. But if he is to make it to the end, he will have to write history, as no man in the Open era has won his first two races in consecutive events.

But history is not bothering him, and on the eve of the tournament, Medvedev issued a warning to the other 127 players in the draw.

“I’m much safer than last year,” he said.