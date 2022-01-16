Omicron exposes the inflexibility of Europe’s public hospitals

STRASBOURG, FRANCE – A World Health Organization official warned last week of a “window of opportunity” for European countries to prevent their healthcare systems from becoming overloaded as the Omicron variant produces an almost vertical increase in infections with coronavirus.

In France, Britain and Spain, countries with relatively strong national health programs, that window may already be closed.

The director of an intensive care unit at a hospital in Strasbourg is removing patients. A surgeon at a London hospital describes a critical delay in diagnosing a man’s cancer. Spain is seeing its determination to prevent a collapse of the tested system as Omicron keeps medical staff out of work.

“There are many patients we can not accept, and it is non-COVID patients who are the collateral victims of all this,” said Dr. Julie Helms, who heads the ICU at the University Hospital of Strasbourg in the far east of France.

Two years after the pandemic, with the highly contagious Omicron affecting public services of various kinds, the variant effect in medical institutions has greatly re-evaluated the resilience of public health systems that are considered essential to providing equal care.

The problem, experts say, is that few health systems have created enough flexibility to handle a crisis like coronavirus before it appears, while recurring peaks of infection have kept the rest too preoccupied to implement changes during the long emergency.

Per capita hospital admissions are now as high in France, Italy and Spain as they were last spring, when all three countries had isolation or other restrictive measures. The hospitalization rate of people with COVID-19 in England for the week ending January 9 was slightly higher than in early February 2021, before most residents were vaccinated.

This time there are no blockages. The Institute for Health Metrics and Assessment, a population-based health research organization based at the University of Washington, predicts that more than half of people in the WHO’s 53-nation region in Europe will become infected with Omicron within two months.

This includes doctors, nurses and technicians in public hospitals.

About 15 percent of the Strasbourg hospital system staff of 13,000 people was out this week. In some hospitals, the staff shortage rate is 20 percent. Schedules are made and reset to close gaps; patients whose needs are not critical should wait.

The 26 beds of the French public hospital are almost all occupied by unvaccinated patients, people “who refuse care, who refuse medicines or who seek medicines that are ineffective,” Helms said.

She rejected 12 applications for admission earlier in the week and 10 on Wednesday night.

“When you have three patients for a single bed, we try to get the one who has the best chance of taking advantage of it,” Helms said.

In Britain, like France, Omicron is causing cracks in the health system even though the variant seems to cause milder diseases than its predecessors. The British government this month appointed military personnel, including doctors, to fill London hospitals, adding to the ranks of service members already assisting in the administration of vaccines and the operation of ambulances.

At the Free Royal Hospital in London, Dr. Leye Ajayi described a patient who faced delays in his initial cancer diagnosis.

“Unfortunately, when we finally got to see the patient, his cancer had already spread,” Ajayi told Sky News. “So now we’re dealing with a young patient in his mid-50s who, perhaps if we had seen him a year ago, could have offered curative surgery. Now we’re dealing with palliative care. “

Nearly 13,000 patients in England were forced to wait in stretchers for more than 12 hours before a hospital bed opened, according to figures released last week by the National Health Service.

Britain has around 5.9 million people left awaiting cancer examinations, planned surgeries and other planned care. Some experts estimate that figure could double in the next three years.

“We need to focus on why performance has continued to decline and struggle for years and build solutions to drive improvement in the short and long term,” said Dr. Tim Cooksley, president of the Association for Acute Medicine.

Having the capacity to withstand growth is essential, and it is precisely this growth capacity that many in Europe were surprised to learn that their countries lacked. People in a position to turn this around were the same ones facing the crisis every day.

In the middle of the first wave, in April 2020, the WHO office in Europe issued a guide for health systems to create slowdowns in their systems for new outbreaks, including the identification of a temporary health workforce.

“Despite the fact that the countries thought they were prepared for a pandemic that might come, they were not. So he is building the ship while sailing,” said Dr. David Heymann, who previously headed the Infectious Diseases Department of the World Health Organization.

But France had cut hospital beds – and doctors and nurses – for years before the pandemic. Its reconstruction within a few months came out very well when the current wave infected hospital staff with hundreds every day. Even allowing COVID-19 positive symptomatic health workers to report to work has not been sufficient.

The NHS Confederation of Britain, a membership organization for sponsors and providers, says the public health service went into a pandemic with a shortage of 100,000 health workers that has only gotten worse.

The first wave of the pandemic pushed the Spanish health system to its border. Hospitals improvised ways to treat more patients by setting up ICUs in operating rooms, gymnasiums and libraries. The public witnessed, terrified, retirees dying in nursing homes without ever being sent to state hospitals that were already far outnumbered.

After that, the Spanish government vowed not to allow such a collapse to happen again. Working with regional health departments, he devised what officials call “resilience plans” to deal with sudden changes in service requirements, particularly in the ICU.

The idea is for hospitals to have the equipment and, theoretically, staff, to increase capacity as needed. But critics of the government’s health policy say they have warned for years of inadequate hospital staff, a major driver of the difficulty in providing care in the current wave.

“The main thing is flexibility, to have flexible buildings that can be expanded, to have staff that is flexible in terms of accepting shifts, to have flexibility in terms of sharing the burden more of a regional structure,” said Dr. Martin McKee, a professor of public health. at the London School of Tropical Hygiene and Medicine.

In the end, however, McLee said, “A bed is a piece of furniture. What matters is the staff around it,” McKee said.

Helms, the intensive care physician in Strasbourg, knows this very well. Its unit has space for 30 beds. But she has only enough staff to care for patients in the 26 beds currently occupied, a situation that is unlikely to change soon after Omicron burns in the region.

In the infectious disease unit of the same hospital, frantic programmers are borrowing staff from elsewhere in the facility, even if it means non-COVID-19 patients receive less care.

“We are still in the middle of a complex epidemic that is changing every day. It is difficult to imagine what we should build for the future for other epidemics, but we will have to reflect on the system how we organize.” Dr. Nicolas Lefebvre, who heads the Infectious Diseases Unit at Strasbourg Hospital.

He said Europe is prepared to deal with isolated outbreaks as it has in the past, but the pandemic has exposed weakened foundations across health systems, even those considered to be among the best in the world.

Frederic Valletoux, head of the French Federation of Hospitals, said policymakers at the national level are very aware of the problem now. For 2022, the federation has requested more resources from the nursing staff.

“The difficulty in our system is to shake things up, especially when we are at the heart of the crisis,” Valletoux said.

——

Danica Kirka in London; Maria Cheng in Toronto; and Aritz Parra in Madrid contributed to this report.