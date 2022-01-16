Joohyung Kim, 19, takes Singapore International to the playoffs; The third 14-year-old





Want proof that professional golf continues to get younger? Look no further than Singapore International. The Asian tour stoppage, the penultimate event in the tournament schedule, ended Sunday at the Tanah Merah Country Club with a playoff with the sudden death won by a 19-year-old named after a children’s cartoon and a 14-year-old ended i treti. Joohyung Kim, also nicknamed “Tom” (after Thomas The Tank Engine), defeated Thailand’s Rattanon Wannasrichan after Kim locked in a 2-under 70 in windy conditions around the Tampines course to force a 4-under playoff with Wannasrichan, i who fired 72 alongside Kim. in the final group. Wannasrichan entered the playoffs with all the momentum as he finished an 8-footer to end the regulation as Kim coughed a two-hole two-hole lead to play, making a 15-footer at number 17. to avoid double and leaving a kick. in a bunker at the bottom for a disappointing closing par. However, in the extra holes, Kim got the job done, conserving an 18 foot in the par-5 finish hole and seeing how his opponent lost a chance to extend by 8 feet. It’s a tough golf course, you know, all the players played with heart, I’m just very lucky to be at the top, said Kim, who now has two wins in the Asia tournament after his first win at the Panasonic Open 2019 He also crosses the top spot in the Order of Merit tournament, colliding with Australia ‘s Wade Ormsby with just the next few weeks the Singapore Open remaining. It was a brawl today. I think it was a lot harder than the first, but definitely happy I ended up at the top. From the beginning of the final round, it looked like the story was going to be done. Ratchanon Chantananuwat of Thailand, nicknamed TK, was trying to become the youngest player, male or female, to win a world-ranked professional event at the age of 14 years, three months and four days. Thai collaborator Attahaya Thitikul was 14 years, four months and 19 days old when she won the 2017 Ladies European Thailand Open. Chantananuwat came out at 5 under on Sunday to capture the full lead, but he played with his back to 3 more, including a double guy at number 17, to finish with a 69 closure and in third place. in 2 under, two strokes. out of the playoffs. People will look at those results online, they will see those shots thrown and they will think I played badly but I did not, said Chantananuwat, who made it last from 12 feet. I was trying hard and playing well.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.golfchannel.com/news/joohyung-kim-19-takes-singapore-international-playoff-14-year-old-third The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos