International
COVID-19 in Ottawa: A new death on Sunday, hospital admissions cuts
Ottawa Public Health says another person has died from COVID-19, as Sunday’s instant report shows a decrease in the number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Ottawa, including the ICU.
The PRB has recorded 647 deaths from COVID-19 in the capital since the onset of the pandemic. Six deaths were reported on Saturday.
The number of hospitalizations due to an active COVID-19 infection in Ottawa dropped to 62 from 67, and there are now seven people in the ICU, out of nine.
Ottawa Public Health reports only hospitalizations among Ottawa residents with a hospital intervention for COVID-19 active. To be counted as a hospitalization intervention, hospitalization must include treatment for an active COVID-19 infection or extend hospital stay due to active COVID-19. This also applies to people who may be receiving COVID-19 while in hospital. Local hospitals have reported a larger number of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.
As of Jan. 14, Montfort Hospital reported 44 positive patients with COVID-19, Queensway Carleton Hospital reported 81, and CHEO had 11. The latest figures from Ottawa Hospital included 148 patients who were positive for COVID-19.
On Sunday, OPH reported 391 new cases confirmed with COVID-19. With limited testing access in Ontario, health officials warn that case counting is an underrepresentation of the true amount of COVID-19 in the community. Another 408 previously reported cases are now considered resolved, and the number of known active cases is now below 5,100. Last week, OPH reported over 8,300 active cases.
of Wastewater monitoring project COVID-19 has shown a drop in viral signal in its most recent reporting. The average seven-day viral signal has been declining since January 9, with data presented until January 12.
At the provincial level, health officials confirmed 3595 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 579 in intensive care. The number of people in the hospital fell on Sunday from a record high of 3,957 on Saturday, but some hospitals did not report data to the province over the weekends.
Forty deaths from COVID-19 were reported across the province on Sunday.
KEY STATISTICS OF OTAVA for COVID-19
COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (January 8 to 14): 329.7 (decrease from 346.5)
Position rate in Ottawa (January 7 to January 13): 26.4 percent (down from 32.0 percent)
Reproduction number (average seven days): 0.82 (unchanged)
Known active cases: 5,085 (-18)
Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate that the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means that the spread is slowing down.
The number of known active cases is the number of confirmed cases (based on testing) minus the number of resolved cases and deaths.
HOSPITALISTS IN OTAWA
There are 62 people in Ottawa hospitals on Sunday being treated for an active COVID-19 infection, up from 67 on Saturday.
There are seven people in the ICU, out of nine.
Age categories of people in the hospital:
0-9: 2
10-19: 1 (1 in ICU)
20-29: 1
30-39: 0
40-49: 3 (1 in ICU)
50-59: 6
60-69: 11 (2 in ICU)
70-79: 20 (2 in ICU)
80-89: 14 (1 in ICU)
90+: 4
(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in the hospital with an “active” infection)
VACCINES FOR COVID-19 IN OTAWA
As of Friday:
Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 901,196
Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 832,182
Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 454,569
Percentage of population five and above with at least one dose: 91 percent
Percentage of population five and above fully vaccinated: 84 percent
* Statistics for one- or two-dose Ottawa residents include anyone with an Ottawa zip code who has been vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.
ABOUT THE REGION
Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 65 in hospital, 8 in ICU
Public Health Hastings Prince Edward: 36 in hospital, 8 in ICU
Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 16 in hospital, 10 in ICU
Leeds District Health Unit, Grenville & Lanark: 24 in hospital, 6 in ICU
Renfrew County Health Unit: 14 in hospital, 0 in ICU
Outaouais: 113 in hospital, 4 in ICU
These figures are based on the latest data from each relevant health unit at the time of publication.
EXPLOSIONS OF COVID-19
Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following countries:
22 long-term care homes
43 nursing homes
32 hospital units
53 other union environments (group house, supported independent living, etc.)
1 primary school
OPH stopped reporting on community outbreaks in workplaces, etc. since 2 January.
A full list of locations with active explosions is available at OPH panel for COVID-19.
Sources
2/ https://ottawa.ctvnews.ca/one-new-covid-19-death-in-ottawa-sunday-hospitalizations-down-1.5742062
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022
- ‘Boba Fett Book’ Star Reacts to Biker Gang Controversy – The Hollywood Reporter January 15, 2022
- The long-awaited January update for Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been released January 15, 2022