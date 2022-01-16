COVID-19 in Ottawa: A new death on Sunday, hospital admissions cuts

Ottawa Public Health says another person has died from COVID-19, as Sunday’s instant report shows a decrease in the number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Ottawa, including the ICU.

The PRB has recorded 647 deaths from COVID-19 in the capital since the onset of the pandemic. Six deaths were reported on Saturday.

The number of hospitalizations due to an active COVID-19 infection in Ottawa dropped to 62 from 67, and there are now seven people in the ICU, out of nine.

Ottawa Public Health reports only hospitalizations among Ottawa residents with a hospital intervention for COVID-19 active. To be counted as a hospitalization intervention, hospitalization must include treatment for an active COVID-19 infection or extend hospital stay due to active COVID-19. This also applies to people who may be receiving COVID-19 while in hospital. Local hospitals have reported a larger number of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Jan. 14, Montfort Hospital reported 44 positive patients with COVID-19, Queensway Carleton Hospital reported 81, and CHEO had 11. The latest figures from Ottawa Hospital included 148 patients who were positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday, OPH reported 391 new cases confirmed with COVID-19. With limited testing access in Ontario, health officials warn that case counting is an underrepresentation of the true amount of COVID-19 in the community. Another 408 previously reported cases are now considered resolved, and the number of known active cases is now below 5,100. Last week, OPH reported over 8,300 active cases.

of Wastewater monitoring project COVID-19 has shown a drop in viral signal in its most recent reporting. The average seven-day viral signal has been declining since January 9, with data presented until January 12.

At the provincial level, health officials confirmed 3595 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 579 in intensive care. The number of people in the hospital fell on Sunday from a record high of 3,957 on Saturday, but some hospitals did not report data to the province over the weekends.

Forty deaths from COVID-19 were reported across the province on Sunday.

KEY STATISTICS OF OTAVA for COVID-19

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (January 8 to 14): 329.7 (decrease from 346.5)

Position rate in Ottawa (January 7 to January 13): 26.4 percent (down from 32.0 percent)

Reproduction number (average seven days): 0.82 (unchanged)

Known active cases: 5,085 (-18)

Reproduction values ​​greater than 1 indicate that the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means that the spread is slowing down.

The number of known active cases is the number of confirmed cases (based on testing) minus the number of resolved cases and deaths.

HOSPITALISTS IN OTAWA

Age categories of people in the hospital:

0-9: 2

10-19: 1 (1 in ICU)

20-29: 1

30-39: 0

40-49: 3 (1 in ICU)

50-59: 6

60-69: 11 (2 in ICU)

70-79: 20 (2 in ICU)

80-89: 14 (1 in ICU)

90+: 4

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in the hospital with an “active” infection)

VACCINES FOR COVID-19 IN OTAWA

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 901,196

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 832,182

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 454,569

Percentage of population five and above with at least one dose: 91 percent

Percentage of population five and above fully vaccinated: 84 percent

* Statistics for one- or two-dose Ottawa residents include anyone with an Ottawa zip code who has been vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ABOUT THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 65 in hospital, 8 in ICU

Public Health Hastings Prince Edward: 36 in hospital, 8 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 16 in hospital, 10 in ICU

Leeds District Health Unit, Grenville & Lanark: 24 in hospital, 6 in ICU

Renfrew County Health Unit: 14 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Outaouais: 113 in hospital, 4 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each relevant health unit at the time of publication.

EXPLOSIONS OF COVID-19

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following countries:

22 long-term care homes

43 nursing homes

32 hospital units

53 other union environments (group house, supported independent living, etc.)

1 primary school

OPH stopped reporting on community outbreaks in workplaces, etc. since 2 January.

A full list of locations with active explosions is available at OPH panel for COVID-19.