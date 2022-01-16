Full list of new Atlanta Braves added on International Signature Day

Yesterday we told you about the biggest signings with the opening of the international market. However, the Atlanta Braves did not end there.

The Atlanta Braves were quite busy in Latin America yesterday – for the first time in several years.

With no restrictions on their actions – well, in addition to following the rules as much as the other 29 clubs in the league – the international scout division seemed to be ready to make up for lost time.

So far – and there are still opportunities to add more players – the Braves have now either signed or received solid commitments from fifteen adolescent perspectives from Latin American countries.

Here is the complete list to date, compiled by BaseballAmerica.com:

Diego Benitez, SS, Venezuela

Douglas Glod, OF, Venezuela

Juan Bito, SS, Dominican Republic

Maximo Maria, OF, Dominican Republic

Robert Gonzalez, OF, Dominican Republic

Jhonly Taveras, RHP, Dominican Republic

Genderson Almonte, RHP, Dominican Republic

Alexander Martinez, C, Venezuela

Cristian Suarez, 3B, Dominican Republic

Elian Garcia, OF, Dominican Republic

Josnaider Orellana, C, Venezuela

Leiker Figueroa, SS, Venezuela

Didier Fuentes, RHP, Colombia

Jhonny Martinez, RHP, Venezuela

Yorvi Pirela, RHP, Venezuela

From this point on, these kids will go to the team baseball academy in the Dominican Republic to continue their education and prepare for the upcoming Dominican Summer League.

The first three are those in which the organization has invested heavily, spending the first half of the $ 5,179 million set: $ 2.5 million and $ 1.3 million for Benitez and Glod, respectively.

EDIT: Bonus numbers added:

Signing up bonuses under $ 10,000 does not count towards the allowable bonus group, so there is still a possibility for some extras along the way, though you can view this list as players who are maybe highest on the list of priorities.

How Are the Brave Compared?

It is very difficult at this stage to make any comprehensive statement about the talent that any team may have amassed this weekend. In terms of dollars spent… most teams are fairly balanced, with bonus sets between $ 4.6 and $ 6.2 million available to spend.

While there is no draft to provide any kind of capital, these dollar limits limit what any single team can do in offering bonus money, so this fact imposes a kind of talent distribution as better prospects require more money large available. .

Add to this the following considerations:

Many – perhaps 90% or more – of these children will be washed out of the system at some point.

Most of this week’s signatories are here to support the best prospects: be teammates and help those who have the best chance of succeeding.

So the only real point of comparison might be this now: the large number of children signed to agreement by each team… and you may be surprised by the inequality:

Dodgers – 29 signatories

Orioles – 24

Mets – 21

Parents – 20

Pirates – 19

Rangers – 19

Beer producers – 17

Guardians – 16

Trimat – 15

Marlins – 15

It is clear that the Dodgers “won” the day with the most signatures … which you can think of as the most lottery tickets on this hunt for the other great Latin American player.

Atlanta, for its part, has amassed a number of players in the Top 10, and the importance of this has to do with complementing their development teams in the Dominican Republic… exactly those that have been cut during penalty time.

Other clubs have chosen not to invest in this group of players, and that … honestly does not make good business sense. Orioles was once one of these teams, but has clearly changed course in a big way.

But while every MLB has signed this weekend, some have … taken a different path.

The White Sox have the smallest number of signers… 3. Cost savings Oakland signed 4. Most of the others not mentioned above were with 10 players and less.

Surprisingly, the Yankees were among this group with only 6.

The Dominican Republic is well represented, with 180 signatories. Venezuela is next at 146, and then there is a big drop from there.

The rest of the registration is: Cuba (15), Panama (12), Colombia (9), Mexico (5), Nicaragua (3 – all of which went to Milwaukee), the Bahamas (3) and only one representative from Taiwan, South Korea, Aruba. , Spain and Curacao (Dodgers land the last couple).

Note: BaseballAmerica resources are used for these counts. A player who signed with the Gemini did not have the country of origin listed properly, and is therefore not counted above.

So it’s a good “restart” for the Atlanta Braves. Time will tell how these kids progress, but their chance to be a baseball professional starts now.