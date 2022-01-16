International
What does the vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers mean for the BC supply chain?
As Canada’s new vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers enters into force, industry and experts are raising concerns about potential effects on the already strained BC supply chain.
Under rules that went into effect Saturday, Canadian truckers must be fully vaccinated to cross the border without a PCR test prior to arrival and avoid quarantine, while unvaccinated U.S. truckers will be turned back.
Restrictions could derail 10 to 15 percent of BC cross-border trucks – about 800 to 1,000 people, said Dave Earle, president and CEO of the BC Truck Association.
Canada COVID-19 vaccine mandate now in force for cross-border truck drivers
“Whether it is a good public health policy or not, this is a decision that governments have to make and it is a challenging decision,” he said.
“But understand if you are going to cut 10-15 percent of the Canadian workforce, what will this do for our economy and our ability to meet our daily needs.”
Earle said the loss of those drivers would cut capacity to move goods. He predicts that the squeeze will start to be felt within 10 days to the next two weeks.
The vaccine mandate for truckers could exacerbate supply chain issues
Empty shelves are unlikely, he said, but goods at lower prices could be negatively impacted.
“Supply and demand, will cost more to move a certain load,” Earle said.
“If your consignment is a bunch of Apple products coming out of Cupertino and moving to the Lower Continent, having a bill that increases significantly for that is much different than a bill that increases significantly for a lettuce consignment.”
Truckers call apparent Ottawa vaccination rollback ‘mismanaged’
However, Prof. Sylvain Charlebois, an expert in food distribution and food policy at Dalhousie University, said empty shelves could be a reality, at least in grocery stores.
Like any other sector, the truck industry is already facing staff shortages due to the widespread transmission of the Omicron variant, he said, adding that it is something that a reduction in cross-border traffic will exacerbate.
“This is the first time we see a public health measure affecting the flow of our borders since the onset of the pandemic,” he said.
“We have always believed that as long as the border remains open, we should be good from a food security perspective.”
Flip-flop over vaccination rules for truck drivers creates confusion, concern
Canada imports about $ 25 billion worth of food products each year, Charlebois said, 70 percent of them across the U.S. land border.
These imports are especially important in winter, he noted, when grocery stores rely on products grown in southern climates.
COVID-19 vaccines still mandatory for Canadian cross-border truckers, federations say
“This is probably the worst time, mid-January, we import a lot of products,” he said. “I am thinking especially about cold chain products that may be affected by the mandate.”
Charlebois said it was unclear what effect the manatee could have on prices, but noted that the cost of food is already projected to rise five to seven percent in 2022.
Earle said the effects of the mandate were exacerbated by the confusing spread of Ottawa, as the Canadian Border Services Agency suggested earlier this week that the federal government would withdraw from vaccine policy.
This confusion only added to the feeling of “death by a thousand cuts” for drivers, he said, after two years of sailing COVID.
“The cuts are getting quite deep,” he said.
