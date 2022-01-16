International
The Dita – T-More basketball team has an international flavor
Montville – When Taku Youngblood first arrived at St Thomas More, he looked around his new school and basketball house.
Youngblood was 6750 miles away from family and friends in Yokohama, Japan.
“I’m in the middle of nowhere,” Youngblood said of his first impression. “I did not know what to do at first. What am I going to do here? There is nothing to do here.”
Some of Youngblood’s teammates this season understand what he is experiencing.
Achile Spadone (Conches, Switzerland), Elias Rodl (Berlin, Germany) and Noah Williamson (Riga, Latvia) are also international players on a trip similar to Youngblood.
They are all making an impact, on and off the field.
Youngblood, Rodl and Spadone started against Putnam Science Academy on Friday night and Williamson saw a significant action off the bench.
“I’m always liked to have an eclectic group,” said Chancellor Jere Quinn. “We have always made an effort to bring different people from different parts of the country and different parts of the world. That being said, we have not had four in a long time. Usually we have two.
“… They are all international kids who want to play in the United States, so they are using this as an introduction to our culture and our basketball.”
The four players share a similar passion for basketball and the intention to play at the Division I college level.
They also excel in the classroom, can speak several languages and enjoy introducing their American friends to their world.
“It makes our team a better team and it makes our school a better school and it makes the whole experience a better experience,” Quinn said. “I think every aspect of it is positive … They are wonderful students, they are wonderful children and they all come from wonderful families.”
They all have a different story to tell.
Youngblood, a 6 foot 1 guard, is the sixth Japanese player to ever play for the Chancellors. He is on a scholarship offered by Takehiko Inoue, a famous Japanese comic artist known for his basketball series called Slam Dunk.
Born and raised in Japan, Youngblood started playing basketball at the age of 10. He hopes to become a professional one day. Former STM player Yuta Watanabe took a similar route, leaving Japan to participate in STM. He went to George Washington and is now on the Toronto Raptors roster.
“My biggest dream is to go to the NBA,” Youngblood said. “For that, I have to sacrifice what I have to sacrifice.”
Striker 6-6, Rodl comes from a basketball family.
His father, Henrik, played for Dean Smith in North Carolina and won a national championship with The Heels Tar in 1993, and now coaches in Europe.
Elias, whose mother is American, arrived in St. Louis. Thomas More after playing semi-professional basketball in Germany last year.
“I finished school and I was looking at what I wanted to do in the future,” said Elias. “I wanted to combine studies with athletics. I thought it was a good opportunity to go to college. I wanted to go to prep school. I got to St. Thomas More to come here.”
Williamson, a 6-11 striker, heard about STM through Tom Parrotta, an assistant at Hofstra. His father lives in Florida.
He says he misses home.
“It’s still an adjustment,” Williamson said. “I grew up with my mother and I could not see her for a long time. I came back for Christmas. I miss home. I miss the food. Eating at home is what I grew up with. It will take some time. to fully adapt. “
This is Spadon’s second school in the United States. He previously attended Hoosac School in New York.
St. Thomas More was recommended to Spadone by one of Quinn’s former players who now works as an agent in Switzerland. Spadone started playing football before switching to basketball, which he now calls “his passion”.
Spadone, a 6-4 guard, is particularly close to Rodl.
“Germany borders Switzerland, so I will probably visit it later,” Spadone said. “It’s nice to have different cultures, even to learn some words in other languages and to learn some other cultures. It’s good.”
The transition to court has been challenging.
Quinn says it usually takes at least a year for international players to adjust to the American game.
“We are having some growing pain trying to resolve this with these children,” Quinn said. “They’re just not ready for the intensity of the game. We were talking (Thursday) last night and I asked them, ‘What games did you see last week?’
They said, ‘EuroLiga’. I said, ‘No, you have to root yourself in American basketball. It’s different. It’s an athletic game. You are cerebral, so you have to become more of a game student and you have to be tougher. ‘ “
Take on Friday night battle with Putnam Science Academy, which is loaded with talented players and athletes.
Youngblood, a guard point, made numerous changes under pressure.
When asked how the American game changes, Youngblood replied: “Everyone is bigger than me. In Japan, I’m pretty tall. Here, I’m small. I need to figure out what I can do on the field. .. “
All four players are enjoying their experience at St. Louis. Thomas More. They are making friends and learning from their peers and coaches.
“I miss my family, but I’m very happy here,” said Rodl. “I like boys.”
Youngblood, who is in his second year at STM, no longer worries about being “in the middle of nowhere”.
“I’m focusing on basketball instead of thinking about what I’m going to do after training,” Youngblood said. “I go to the gym, I go to dinner, I lie down and think about what I’m going to do tomorrow, the next game. I focus on what I need to focus on instead of being distracted by other things. That’s the best part about that. place. “
