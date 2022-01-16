Calgary-based MD International receives information, care packages for newcomers

Photo by Jim Wells / Postmedia

Content of the article When a newcomer became ill with COVID-19 in 2021, Dr. Fizza Rafiq helped through the work of a local nonprofit to translate pandemic protocols into their language, provide health advice, and distribute food and medical supplies to them during their period of isolation. .

Content of the article Thankfully they did not end up in the hospital. They were stable at home, so we stayed in touch with them. We do this not only for that family, but for other families as well, said Rafic, one of the founding members of MD International, a Calgary-based charity formed by doctors who have been trained abroad but are now licensed. to work in Canada. Their mandate is to ensure that health care and medical information are not discriminated against on the basis of race, religion, income or ethnicity. They help international medical graduates navigate barriers to accessing the Canadian healthcare system. And they have assisted in international efforts to help the disaster, including a trip to Bangladesh in 2017 to provide medical assistance to a refugee camp.

Content of the article When the COVID-19 pandemic first spread to Alberta in March 2020, MD International immediately launched a working group on COVID-19 with the aim of keeping Calgary informed in many languages. The first seminar we did was for the Pakistani community, we went directly to Facebook, Rafic said. And we continued to have these webinars in other languages ​​every week. We gave them information in their own language so that they can stay calm, stay home and learn what the symptoms are. MD International volunteers organized virtual sessions that were open to the public with yoga instructors, physiotherapists, and local kinesiology students to promote mobility in the early days of pandemic restrictions.

Content of the article The organization collaborated with several similar groups to provide hygiene items and food to families in need when thousands of people found themselves out of work. Volunteers also distributed hot meals to isolated families after exposure or COVID-19 disease. But it was MD Internationals I am a COVID Guardian, launched during the second wave of COVID-19 infections in late 2020, which is the main point of their pandemic efforts, said Dr. Asim Hussain, elected president of the organization. . We came up with this idea where we wanted to return ownership to the people because if a person with authority is giving you any instructions, it becomes more of an order. But if it comes from a person who is close to you or is part of your community in your language or in your native language, it will be easier and more acceptable, Hussain said.

Content of the article Volunteers, or COVID Caregivers, have put together a series of videos to keep people informed about pandemics, public health measures and vaccines. To help launch the campaigns, Alberta Transport Minister Rajan Sawhney, who represents riding in Calgary-North East, was the first COVID Guardian and explained the concept in the first video. Within a week, we received 25 different languages ​​covered in over 120 videos featuring people, from a seven-year-old to an 80-year-old, sharing messages about how people could protect themselves and others. Hussain said of the initiative. As vaccines began to become more readily available, MD International volunteers again focused their efforts on protecting anyone who qualified to be immunized.

Content of the article “People had a lot of questions about vaccines at the time, so we started a vaccine campaign and answered people’s questions about why they should get them,” Rafic said. Working with groups such as the Referral Center and Primary Care Networks, MD International assisted in the operation of accessible vaccine clinics displayed at the Genesis Center and Village Square Leisure Center. Projects like these were so successful in vaccinating residents of Northeastern Calgary communities that the city region achieved an astonishing 99 percent vaccine coverage with the first dose in November. This gave us a lot of happiness and satisfaction with our campaign and that what we have done has worked, Rafic said. It was a very successful campaign and a very good job done by all the collaborating organizations that have worked in the Northeast and Southeast.

Content of the article We were able to mobilize a lot of resources and we were able to reach out to these communities. Co-founder Dr. Abdul Rahman said that, as a child psychiatrist, he also saw early on the impacts of the pandemic mental health and worked through MD International to organize seminars on various aspects of mental health and awareness. The group worked with another local charity to raise more than $ 100,000 for the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation for the upcoming Calgary Center for Child and Adolescent Mental Health. One thing that strikes me is the involvement of young people in collecting donations for the Children’s Hospital Foundation. Many children involved in these efforts, whether volunteering or making a contribution, thought it was very rewarding for them, Rahman said.

Content of the article MD International was recognized in Alberta with a Northern Lights Award in 2021, which honors prominent Albertans for their influential volunteer work. Hussain said the group will continue its work in the community and hopes its educational content can reach the wider Calgary community. I feel we have played a role in reducing the spread of COVID-19, especially in the various communities of Calgary, he said. I think we all have an idea of ​​how we can help the community in a bigger way. We live in a cosmopolitan community and we like to make sure we are participating in these activities where we are all benefiting. [email protected]

