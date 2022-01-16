Pacific tsunami threat diminishes, volcano ash disrupts response

The blast cut off the internet in Tonga, leaving friends and family around the world anxiously trying to contact to find out if there were any injuries



The threat of a tsunami around the Pacific from a massive underwater volcanic eruption began to recede on Sunday, but massive ash clouds covering the small island nation of Tonga prevented New Zealand surveillance flights from assessing the extent of the damage.

Satellite images showed the spectacular explosion that occurred Saturday night, with a plume of ash, steam and gas rising like a mushroom over the blue waters of the Pacific. A sonic boom could be heard all the way to Alaska.

In Tonga it sent tsunami waves crashing along the coast and people rushed to higher ground.

The blast cut off the internet in Tonga, leaving friends and family members around the world anxiously trying to contact to find out if there were any injuries. Government websites and other official sources were also left without updates on Sunday afternoon.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said there was still no official report of injuries or deaths in Tonga, but warned that authorities had not yet contacted some coastal areas and smaller islands.

Communication with Tonga remains very limited. And I know it is causing a great deal of anxiety for the Tongan community here, Ms. Ardern said.

She said there had been significant damage to boats and shops along the Tongan coastline. The capital, Nuku’alofa, was covered in a thick layer of volcanic dust, Ms Ardern said, polluting water supplies and making fresh water a vital necessity.

Aid agencies said dense ash and smoke had prompted authorities to ask people to wear masks and drink bottled water.

Ms Ardern said New Zealand was unable to send an observation flight over Tonga on Sunday because the ash cloud was 63,000 feet (19,000 meters) high, but they hoped to try again on Monday, followed by supply planes and navy ships.

A complicating factor for any international aid effort is that Tonga has so far managed to avoid any COVID-19 outbreak. Ms Ardern said the New Zealand military staff were all vaccinated and ready to follow any protocol set by Tonga.

Dave Snider, the tsunami warning coordinator for the National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska, said it was very unusual for a volcanic eruption to hit an entire ocean basin, and the spectacle was both humble and terrifying.

The tsunami caused damage to boats as far as New Zealand and Santa Cruz, California, but did not appear to have caused any extensive damage. Snider said he predicted the tsunami situation in the US and elsewhere would continue to improve.

Tsunami advice was issued earlier for Japan, Hawaii, Alaska and the US Pacific coast. The U.S. Geological Survey estimated that the eruption caused the equivalent of a 5.8 magnitude earthquake. Scientists said tsunamis created by volcanoes rather than earthquakes are relatively rare.

Rachel Afeaki-Taumoepeau, who chairs the Tonga Business Council in New Zealand, said she hoped the relatively low level of the tsunami would have allowed most people to reach safety, although she was concerned about those lived on the islands closest to the volcano. She said she had not yet been able to contact her friends and family in Tonga.

We are praying that the damage be only to infrastructure and that people could go to higher lands, she said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote on Twitter that he is deeply concerned for the people of Tonga as they recover from the effects of a volcanic eruption and tsunami. The United States stands ready to provide support to our Pacific neighbors.

Tonga gets its internet via an underwater cable from Suva, Fiji. The entire internet connection with Tonga was lost around 6:40 p.m. local time on Saturday, said Doug Madory, director of web analytics for Kentucky network intelligence firm.

In Tonga, which is home to about 105,000 people, video posted on social media showed large waves washing up on the shore in coastal areas and circling around houses, a church and other buildings. A Twitter user identified as Dr. Fakailoatonga Taumoefolau posted a video showing the waves crashing ashore.

He can literally hear the volcano erupting, it sounds quite violent, he wrote, adding in a later post: It’s raining ash and small pebbles, darkness covering the sky.

The eruption of Hunga Tonga Hunga Haapai volcano, about 64 kilometers (40 miles) north of Nukualofa, was the latest in a series of dramatic eruptions. In late 2014 and early 2015, the eruptions created a small new island and disrupted international air travel in the Pacific archipelago for several days.

Earth imaging company Planet Labs PBC had been observing the island in recent days as a new volcano began to erupt in late December. Satellite images showed how drastically the volcano had shaped the area, creating a rising island outside Tonga.

The island’s surface appears to have expanded by almost 45% due to ash rain, Planet Labs said a few days before the last activity.

Following Saturday’s eruption, residents in Hawaii, Alaska and along the U.S. Pacific coast were advised to leave the coastline at higher ground.

Savannah Peterson was shocked as the water rose a few feet within minutes in front of her oceanfront home in Pacifica, California, south of San Francisco.

He got up so fast, and a few minutes later he sat down again. It was crazy to see it happen so fast, she said. I have never had water up to my front door, and today it has come.

Police rescued a surfer whose board exploded in powerful waves near San Francisco. In Southern California, rippling waters sank at least one boat at Ventura Harbor in northwest Los Angeles.