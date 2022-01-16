Tips to Prevent Distracted Driving

Distracted driving can result in a number of accidents, and devices such as tablets and phones are becoming more common in the cab. When a driver is looking at a screen in the vehicle, it’s easy to miss a subtle clue on the road that could have prevented an accident. While a connected fleet has many advantages, it does come with the risk of distracted driving and distracted drivers. The good news is that there are a few ways to keep your fleet connected while preventing distracted driving.

Using Telematics and Other Technology

Telematics sensors can read the activity of the vehicle as it is happening. These sensors can detect velocity, speed, and how often the vehicle’s position is changing. Then this information can be used to determine if someone is parked or actively moving the truck. Telematics allows you to determine whether it is safe to speak with a driver and when you should wait. You can also use dash cams to prevent distractions while in the cab. It can be distracting for someone in the cab to figure out what is going on around them, but dash cams can help them better see surrounding areas. And they can often help fleet managers keep an eye on employees. You can review a guide on the different kinds of dash cams for trucks so you can choose the right one.

Using Hands-Free Devices

True that you don’t have to use technology in business, but why wouldn’t you? It’s a good idea to ensure that as much technology in the cab as possible does not require hands. When the hands remain on the wheel, they will be able to respond faster and more efficiently. Of course, these apps need to be easy to use, as trying to figure them out while on the road can lead to further distractions. The driver might reach for the touch screen if they find the voice controls are too difficult to use.

Managing Calls

You can use telematics to block any incoming calls while the vehicle is moving. That way, those who are on their own will not be distracted by conversations on the phone or unexpected ringing while in the cab. When there is no other passenger with the employee, it becomes even more important to use call-blocking technology. If a client has a question about where the driver is or how long until their delivery, you should make sure their calls do not go to that person. Instead, they should go to a headquarters so no one is called while they are on the road. A manager can tell the client that the delivery is on the way. If the vehicle has tracking devices and the manager can see where it is, the client can receive an updated estimated time of arrival.

Availability Statuses

You can use technology to offer status updates on the vehicle. These statuses can include being parked with the brakes on, driving, or temporarily stopped. That way, the fleet manager will know when each of their drivers will be ready to interact over the phone and do it safely.