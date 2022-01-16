Human remains are at the site of the explosion on Merivale Road, officials say – Ottawa

The human remains of four people have been found at the site of a devastating blast in Ottawa, officials say.

The blast occurred Thursday at Eastway Tank on Merivale Road.

One of the three men who were taken to hospital had died from their injuries sustained during the blast, police said.

Five people remain missing for four men and a woman believed to have been in the building when the blast occurred.

Their identities have not yet been revealed.

Speaking at a news conference Sunday, Insp. of the Ottawa Police. Frank DAoust said teams are still working to recover those still missing.

In a press release issued Sunday, officials confirmed that the human remains of four people were found at the scene.

However, no one has been found at the moment, the announcement said.

Dr. Louise McNaughton-Filion, regional supervising physician for Eastern Ontario, told reporters that it was dangerous to access the waste.

So we had to wait until there was secure access, she said.

According to McNaughton-Filion, once the remains are found, forensic specialists will analyze them to determine if DNA testing is required.

But any damage from fires or explosions “makes it difficult to identify”.

“We have many different forensic methods to determine the identification and we will not give the family all the identities until they are all found,” she said.

DAoust said the building is very unstable, adding that crews have not been able to get much inside.

The structure is being dismantled and methodically required, a process that may take several days or more.

According to DAoust, there are several layers of debris.

And we have to be careful, he told reporters.

Ontario Deputy Fire Chief Tim Beckett told reporters that a large team has been deployed to the scene and work is ongoing.

He said they are examining aerial footage, interviewing witnesses and using heavy machinery to remove debris and gather evidence.

His team has made progress, but there is still work to be done.

According to Beckett, in the coming days investigators will take the evidence they have gathered and will continue analysis to determine the cause of the event.

However, he said it was too early to say what caused the blast.

Beckett said the country’s conditions, cold weather and the magnitude of the explosion have created challenges for investigators.

According to the announcement, investigators are also concerned about the risk of periodic explosions, the presence of asbestos, chemicals and possible structural collapse.

These are slowing down recovery efforts, the statement said. Work at the scene is expected to continue next week and possibly even longer.