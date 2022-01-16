Your conference Monday: Djokovic leaves Australia





Good morning. They were covering Djokovic’s forced departure from Australia, ongoing tensions between Russia and the West, and Cambodian governments tightening internet surveillance.

Djokovic loses his case in Australia The unvaccinated Serbian tennis superstar left Australia on Sunday night after a court ruled against his offer to stay, giving him a chance for his 10th Australian Open title and 21st Grand Slam record. In a unanimous decision, the court ruled that Australia’s immigration minister was within his right to cancel Novak Djokovic’s visa a second time on the grounds that the player could pose a risk to public health and order. (Here is an explanation of the case.) Djokovic could be barred from entering Australia for the next three years under its visa waiver laws. He may face further challenges of international travel if not vaccinated. Tennis: The Australian Open will start on Monday with a vacuum at the top, Djokovic has won his last three men’s championships.

Serbia: President Aleksandar Vucic criticized Australia’s legal process as Orwellian and said Djokovic would be welcomed home. Australia: Some legal experts called for changes in the Western powers of immigration ministers. Djokovic lost the public protest and a government determined to make it a symbol of the right of unvaccinated celebrities, writes in an analysis the head of our Sydney office. Here are the latest pandemic updates and maps. In other developments:

Russia, the West and Ukraine The diplomatic marathon of recent weeks did not alleviate the security crisis that Moscow has ignited in Eastern Europe. Ukraine remains surrounded on three sides by 100,000 Russian troops.

And on the fringes of the talks, Russia issued more subtle but far-reaching threats. Vladimir Putin, the Russian leader, wants to expand Russia’s sphere of influence in Eastern Europe and secure written commitments that NATO will never expand. Russian officials have hinted that Moscow could take steps such as deploying nuclear missiles near the U.S. coastline if the West fails to meet its security requirements. US officials are threatening to drop their weight following a Ukrainian uprising if Russia invades. On Friday, the White House accused Moscow of sending saboteurs to organize an incident in Ukraine to create a pretext for invasion. Cyber ​​Conflict: On Saturday, Microsoft said it had discovered highly destructive malware in Ukraine that appeared to be waiting to be activated by an unknown actor. On Friday, hackers hacked several Ukrainian government websites. Analysis: After years of movement, ridicule and Trumpian failure in Afghanistan, NATO stays united once again in its long goal of restraining Russia.

Cambodia digital hit A new law will allow authorities to monitor the web by forcing all internet traffic, including from outside, to pass through a government portal.

Although freedom of speech is enshrined in the Constitution, government oversight is high in Cambodia. Each ministry monitors the web and reports offensive content to an cybercrime unit at the Home Office. Rights groups say the new law will make oversight even easier and that the crackdown on digital expression will worsen. Recently, dozens have been sent to jail for posting jokes, poems, photos, private messages and songs. Analysis: Cambodia has become the last country in the region to embrace China’s authoritative internet surveillance. Critics say the rule will deepen the clash over the future of the internet. LATEST NEWS Asia

In his recent close-up reading, our critic Jason Farago explores In Memory of My Feelings Frank OHara, a 1961 painting by American artist Jasper Johns. I want to show you my favorite Johns painting, writes Jason, a painting that initially appears just as impersonal as any other and which, slowly, gives a round home of passion and pain.

A childhood in war Maria Abi-Habib, head of Timess’s office for Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean, wrote about the impact of growth in Lebanon during the country’s civil war. Here ‘s a taste of her touching essay. When you are a child, how do you spend the war? Many Monopoly, Scrabble, card games, candles and windowless bathrooms were turned into family bomb shelters. Some of the same crutches used to spend a childhood wounded by conflict like endless board games are now a source of trauma for me and my friends. We grew up during the civil war in Lebanon and now we are adults trying to live normal lives, raising our families as the country collapses and burns again. For my generation, emotional minefields can surround the most common activities even 32 years after the end of the war. I’m not good in romantic settings, said my friend Nadine Rasheed, a 40 – year – old product developer now living in New York. Candles give me anxiety. We spent so much time studying by candlelight after school. The crisis in Lebanon has caused families to pick up candles and board games again. Reminiscences of a past war are now key elements of the present rot.

