Tonga volcano eruption: What we know so far | Tsunami news

As the tsunami threat around the Pacific from a massive underwater volcanic eruption began to subside on Sunday, a large cloud of ash covering the Pacific island nation of Tonga prevented surveillance flights from New Zealand to determine the extent of the damage.
The eruption of Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Haapai volcano on Saturday triggered tsunami waves crashing along the coast of Tonga, and rising water levels were reported along the Peruvian coastline and off the Pacific coast in the United States.
Tonga’s capital, Nukualofa, suffered significant damage, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, adding that there were no reports of injuries or deaths, but a full assessment was not yet possible with the lines closed.
Here’s what we know so far about the eruption of Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Haapai volcano.
What is an underwater volcano?
An underwater or underwater volcano is located below the surface of the ocean and mostly erupts underwater.
It is estimated that there are about one million underwater volcanoes which, like continental volcanoes, are located near the Earth’s tectonic plates and where they form. These volcanoes not only deposit lava, but can also emit large amounts of volcanic ash.
According to the Global Ocean Exploration Foundation group, about three-quarters of all volcanic activity on Earth actually occurs underwater.
Underwater volcanic activity creates sea mountains, underwater mountains that form on the ocean floor but do not reach the surface of the water.
How often does Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Haapai erupt?
The Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Haapai volcano, which lies about 65 km (40 miles) north of the capital Nukualofa, has a history of instability.
In recent years, Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Haapai has broken sea levels during a 2009 eruption. In a 2015 eruption, it threw so many large rocks and ash into the air that it caused an island to form. young measuring 2 km (1.2 miles) long and 1 km wide and 100 meters (328 feet) high.
On December 20 last year and then on January 13, the volcano exploded again, creating visible clouds of ash that could be seen from Tonga Tongatapu Island. On January 15, another massive eruption occurred, triggering a tsunami around the Pacific.
Volcanologist and science journalist Robin George Andrews told Al Jazeera that underwater volcanoes like Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Haapai erupt in such an explosive way about once every 1000 years.
It was this giant eruption, which scientists think is an event in 1000 years for this type of volcano, he said.
It takes about 1,000 years to fully recharge and we are about to be at the point where a large amount of its magma is released in a very explosive way, Andrews said.
What caused the tsunami waves?
Underwater volcanic eruptions can lead to tsunamis, a series of ocean waves caused by water displacement.
However, the process by which this occurs after an underwater volcanic eruption is still debated among scientists.
Andrews said it was not clear what caused the first tsunami waves as a result of the January 15 eruption.
It is not clear exactly what caused the tsunami that occurred shortly after this giant eruption. So whether this was part of a volcano collapsing into water, or it was an underwater eruption, or a combination of both remains to be seen, he said via Skype from London, UK.
The January 15 explosion
Satellite images showed a plume of ash, steam and gas rising like a mushroom over the blue waters of the Pacific on Saturday evening, with an audible boom heard as far as Alaska, United States.
In Tonga, it sent tsunami waves crashing along the coast and people rushing to higher ground.
After the explosion, the internet in Tonga was cut off, leaving friends and family members across the globe anxiously trying to contact to find out if there was any injury.
It is probably one of the most energetic explosions of the entire 21st century to date, Andrews said.
The United Nations Children’s Agency said it was preparing emergency supplies to fly to Tonga in coordination with Australia and New Zealand.
In California, the city of Santa Cruz was hit by flooding due to a tidal wave created by the tsunami, showed videos reworked by the U.S. National Weather Service.
Peru closed 22 ports as a precaution, as waves of nearly 1.2 meters (4 feet) struck along the Japanese Pacific coast.
