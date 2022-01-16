COVID-19: ICU admissions, deaths rise in Ontario as province reports 10,450 new cases





As Ontario continues to fight the Omicron variant, the number of people receiving care due to COVID-19 in an intensive care unit (ICU) increased on Sunday. ldata published by the province on Sunday said there were a total of 579 people at the ICU in Ontario – an increase of 21 from Saturday data. The number of people receiving care in an ICU on a fan also rose on Sunday, rising to 340 on Sunday from 319 the day before. However, general hospitalizations in Ontario actually fell on Sunday. The data said 3,595 people were in hospital due to the coronavirus, marking a drop of 362 from the number of hospitalizations reported the day before. However, in a Twitter post Sunday, the Ontario Health Minister noted that not all hospitals in the province report data over the weekend. The story goes down the ad 3595 persons are hospitalized with # COVID-19. Please note that not all hospitals report on weekends. There are 579 people in the ICU with COVID-19. There are 10,450 new cases of COVID-19. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 p.m. https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. – Christine Elliott (@celliottability) January 16, 2022 Of those currently hospitalized in an ICU with COVID-19, 195 are unvaccinated and 17 are partially vaccinated. Meanwhile 196 are fully vaccinated. A total of 10,450 new cases of the new coronavirus were reported in Ontario on Sunday, but experts warn that the number is likely to represent the spread of the virus, now that stricter testing rules have been implemented in the province. To date, 948,086 cases of the virus have been reported in Ontario. Of these, 843,073 are considered resolved.















The story goes down the ad On Sunday, 40 new COVID-19-related deaths were also reported. To date, 10,605 people in the province have died after testing positive for the virus. Trends Omicron spread, low vaccination rates mean new possible variants: experts

Play by the rules: COVID-19 vaccine exemptions in sport and Djokovic saga https://twitter.com/celliottability/status/1482733545533624332?s=20 Christine Elliott said to date, a total of 29,455,129 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the province. The minister said 117,000 doses were administered on Saturday. Data said to date, 91.4 percent of Ontarians aged 12 and over have received one dose of the vaccine, while 88.7 percent have given two injections. Meanwhile, 46.2 percent of Ontario adults, or 5,535,996 individuals, have had their booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Eighty-two percent of all qualified Ontarians aged five and over are already fully vaccinated. The data say six percent are partially vaccinated and 12 percent remain unvaccinated. The story goes down the ad The story goes down the ad View link » <br />

