Nova Scotia offers immunization vaccine clinics across the province this week





Nova Scotia Health says COVID-19 vaccine extension clinics will offer vaccines released across the province this week to help support vaccine accessibility. Officials say the clinics are focused on providing the first and second doses of the vaccine to Nova Scotians who are not yet fully vaccinated. However, booster doses are available in some clinics. Public health says people who receive their first or second dose of the vaccine will have priority over people seeking to get their booster vaccine. The interval between the first and second dose is 56 days. People can take their booster dose at least 24 weeks or 168 days after taking the second dose of their primary series. Here is a list of COVID-19 clinics by area: CENTRAL AREA The North Grove (Pfizer – pediatric clinic for children aged 5-11) 140-6 Primrose St, Dartmouth Monday, January 17 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Mount Saint Vincent University: Multipurpose Room, Rosaria Student Center (age 12+) 85 Seton Road, Halifax Tuesday, January 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Offering first, second and third doses (if acceptable). Family SOS (Pfizer – pediatric clinic for children aged 5-11) 4 Cranberry Court, Halifax Thursday, January 20 from 3 p.m. EAST ZONE Center 200 (Pfizer any age 5+) 481 George Street, Sydney Monday, January 17 from 10:00 to 15:00 Tuesday, January 18 from 10:00 to 15:00 Offering first, second and third doses (if acceptable). St.FX University (Pfizer any age 5+) Keating Conference Room, Blvd 1100 Convocation, Antigonish Wednesday, January 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Offering first, second and third doses (if acceptable). NORTHERN ZONE Lismore Community Center (Pfizer any age 5+) 4699 Shore Road, Lismore Monday, January 17 from 10:00 to 15:00 Offering first, second and third doses (if acceptable). Economic Recreation Center (Pfizer any age 5+) 3323 Nova Scotia Trunk 2, Economics Tuesday, January 18 from 10:00 to 15:00 Offering first, second and third doses (if acceptable). Brookfield Fire Hall (Pfizer anyone aged 5+) 110 Hwy 289, Brookfield Tuesday, January 18 from 10:00 to 15:00 Offering first, second and third doses (if acceptable). Bass River Fire Hall (Pfizer any age 5+) 5554 Highway # 2, Bass River Wednesday, January 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Offering first, second and third doses (if acceptable). Wallace Community Center (Pfizer for ages 5+) 13938 Street 6 Wallace Wednesday, January 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Offering first, second and third doses (if acceptable). Upper Stewiacke Fire Hall (Pfizer for all ages 5+) 5336 Hwy 289, Upper Stewiacke Thursday, January 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Offering first, second and third doses (if acceptable). Oxford Fire Hall (Pfizer for all ages 5+) Oxford Fire Department, 107 Waverly Street, Oxford Thursday, January 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Offering first, second and third doses (if acceptable). Debert Fire Hall (Pfizer all ages 5+) 34 Carter Road, Debert Friday, January 21 from 10:00 to 15:00 Offering first, second and third doses (if acceptable). WESTERN AREA Digby Legion (Pfizer any age 5+) 92 Mount St, Digby Monday 17 January from 10:00 to 15:00 Offering first, second and third doses (if acceptable). Annapolis Royal Fire Hall (Pfizer any age 5+) 5 St Anthony St, Annapolis Royal Monday 17 January from 10:00 to 15:00 Tuesday 18 January from 2pm to 7pm Offering first, second and third doses (if acceptable). Lunenburg Community Center (gym) (Pfizer all ages 5+) 21 Green St, Lunenburg Tuesday, January 18 from 10:00 to 15:00 Offering first, second and third doses (if acceptable). Kingston Fire Hall (Pfizer for all ages 5+) 570 Sparky St, Kingston Wednesday, January 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Thursday, January 20 from 2 to 7 p.m. Offering first, second and third doses (if acceptable). Royal Canadian Legion Branch 79 (New Ross Legion) (Pfizer for all ages 5+) 64 Forties Rd, New Ross Wednesday, January 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Offering first, second and third doses (if acceptable). North Queens Fire Hall (Pfizer any age 5+) 9793 Nova Scotia Trunk 8, Caledonia Thursday, January 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Offering first, second and third doses (if acceptable). Middleton Baptist Church (Pfizer anyone aged 5+) 26 School St., Middleton Friday, January 21 from 10:00 to 15:00 Offering first, second and third doses (if acceptable). Oak Island Resort (Pfizer anyone aged 5+) 36 Treasury Dr, West Bank Friday, January 21 from 10:00 to 15:00 Offering first, second and third doses (if acceptable). Public health says people can experience a long wait outside a vaccine extension clinic and are encouraging people to dress for the weather. Officials say standing in line does not necessarily mean getting a vaccine. Each clinic has a certain amount of vaccine and staff availability

