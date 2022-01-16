Brewers sign 33 prospects to open International Signing Period

The international baseball signing period for 2022 started on January 15 and the teams were very active. The Brewers were one of the most active teams on the opening day of this year’s signing period.

First, if you are unfamiliar with the international signing process, here is an explanation: Teams are assigned bonus group money that they can spend on signing bonuses for international players based on their market size and draft position. The Brewers had $ 5,721,200 in their bonus group this year and that’s a tough cap. Teams can sign any international player aged 16 or older who is not subject to the MLB draft (i.e. anyone who is not from Canada or Puerto Rico).

Most, if not all, of these players have verbally agreed agreements with the teams long before the day of signing. The international market is basically free agency, as players can choose any team they want, while teams try to recruit them, but when 15 and 16 year old players are recruited, there is a lot of risk and projection.

Some big bonus players will never work, some smaller prospects can now develop and turn into big prospects and big league players. There is high variance and very little guarantee of success with any player. However, the international market is crucial for teams to build their own farm systems and organizations. It’s where you can find super stars like John Soto, Ende Franko, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Vlad Guerrero Jr.

Some teams choose the quality approach over quantity, all taking on large signing bonuses for one or two players and using most of their bonus group for them. The national team was one such team. However, brewers used a different approach.

The Milwaukee Brewers chose to go with a quantitative approach, signing 33 players with minor league contracts on the opening day of the 2022 international signing period.

While there are some prospects seen as top quality players, the Brewers distributed their available money to sign over 30 players for the deal on Saturday.

The Brewers announced today 33 international signings, a group led by shorts players Jhonny Severino and Johan Barrios. Full list below. And here there is more to that middle duo within the field than the honorable ones @JesseSanchezMLB: https://t.co/UPFWZrJYXw pic.twitter.com/jYi8hJfyTX – Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) January 15, 2022

Brewers leads two teams in the Dominican Summer League and two teams in the Arizona Complex League. David Stearns likes to have depth throughout his organization and that means having as many small leagues under contract as they can have. They need to keep those low-level lists filled and keep trying to find the next wave of talent and that’s a great way to do that.

The two prospects at the top of this class are Jhonny Severino and Johan Barrios, whom we have already taken a deeper look at the site. Both rank in the Top 25 international perspectives according to both MLB pipeline AND Baseball America.

There is another prospect in the Top 50 in this class according to Baseball America and this is outside player Luis Lara from Venezuela (no connection to the former Brewers perspective Gilbert Lara). Lara has grown a few inches over the past year or so, but is still on the smaller side by about 5’9 inches, but he has double speed plus, a strong shooting arm, and is a wrench. He may not hit for a lot of power, but he hits the ball hard and makes a lot of contacts, so he has the tools to work.

There are several other players in this class that distinguish me. Reminton Batista is an off-field player from the Dominican Republic, he is 5’10 “and a very powerful striker. LHP Anthony Flores is from Venezuela and is said to have a big twist. Roman Perez is the oldest signer of this group with 21 years outside the Dominican Republic and is 6’4 ″. He is one of the few who can take on an aggressive task to move quickly through the system.

Another player that looks intriguing is Francisco Nina, a 17-year-old from the Dominican Republic, who is already 6’5 inches tall. He’s only 175 pounds, so there’s plenty of room to fill that frame, but at that size there’s likely to be some power on Nina’s stick that the Brewers will try to use.

The unfortunate thing for fans interested in these prospects and the international signing period is that there is very little information about a large portion of these players. We do not know much about most of these players, other than their names, heights, weights, abilities, and hometowns that are listed in press releases.

In all likelihood, some of these players will never even reach the starting level of the Arizona Complex League. Fewer will reach the full ball of the season in Low-A, and even fewer will reach the high levels of the minors. Maybe one or two will get into the big leagues one day, but we really can’t expect more than that. Everything about it is just gravy.

These players are very young and far from the bright lights of the American Family Field. They have a lot of development to do and we will start to understand which players have a real chance to advance the ladder later this year when we see them play in the Dominican Summer League.

While the international signing period does not close until December 15, the Brewers have almost completed their international class, like any other organization. There may be several signatures distributed throughout the year, as bonuses under $ 10,000 are not counted in the bonus group.