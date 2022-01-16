Australia and New Zealand send observation flights to assess damage from Tonga volcano eruption

The number from the eruption of a large underwater volcano in Tonga remains unclear as Australia and New Zealand have sent observation flights to assess the damage.

Main points: The Tonga High Commission in Australia said there was still no official report of injuries or deaths

Authorities had not yet contacted some coastal areas and smaller islands The tsunami caused significant damage to ships and shops along the Tongan coastline

The eruption of Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano on Saturday triggered tsunami warnings and evacuation orders in neighboring countries and caused huge waves in several South Pacific islands, where images on social media showed waves crashing into houses on the coast.

The blast cut off the internet in Tonga, leaving friends and family members around the world anxiously trying to contact to find out if there were any injuries.

Government websites and other official sources were also left without updates on Sunday afternoon.

The NZ Defense Forces wrote on Twitter that an Orion aircraft departed from Auckland on Monday morning to assist in an initial assessment of the impact of the lowland area and islands.

An Australian surveillance flight would depart from Amberley Air Force Base in Queensland at 2 a.m. Monday, but will now be delayed until the ash cloud caused by the blast subsides.

A second plane is also on standby to assist Tonga, at the request of their government.

Australia’s Minister for International Development and Pacific, Zed Seselja, said Tonga’s contact with the rest of the world had been cut off by damage to an underwater cable.

“My understanding is that communications within Tonga work to some extent,” he said.

“It is the international communications through the cables that have been affected that are causing some difficulties.

He said Australia was preparing to send a significant amount of humanitarian aid and HMAS Adelaide would also be deployed.

The deputy head of the Tongan High Commission mission to Australia, Curtis Tu’ihalangingie, said there had been no confirmed deaths so far.

MrTu’ihalangingie said they were securing their information through the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

“So far, we have received minimal damage only in the coastal area of ​​the capital, and some parts of Tonga, the main island of Tongatapu, and so far we have not received any reports of any deaths,” he said.

However, authorities have not yet contacted some coastal areas and smaller islands.

MrTu’ihalangingie said he hoped communication with Tonga would be restored some time this week.

Big waves were observed around the Pacific after Saturday’s eruption. ( PBC Labs plans through AP )

The woman in the UK, Angela Glover, who owns the Happy Sailor Tattoo in Nuku’alofa with her husband, was reported missing after being hit by the tsunami.

Mrs. Glover was out with her husband when she was hit by the waves.

Several social media posts from family and friends said she had not yet been found.

The Queensland Bureau of Meteorology wrote on Twitter that the ash cloud from the blast had reached Australia and could result in “particularly stunning sunrises” in Queensland.

‘It’s really bad’

On Sunday, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the capital, Nuku’alofa, was covered in a thick layer of volcanic dust, polluting water supplies and making fresh water a vital necessity.

Aid agencies said dense ash and smoke had prompted authorities to ask people to wear masks and drink bottled water.

The Fiji-based Business Islands news site reported that a convoy of police and military troops evacuated King Tupou VI of Tonga from his palace off the coast.

In a video posted on Facebook, Nightingale Filihia was sheltering in her family home from the rain of volcanic ash and small pieces of stone darkening the sky.

“It’s very bad. They told us to stay inside and cover the doors and windows because it is dangerous,” she said.

“I felt sorry for the people. Everyone froze when the explosion happened. We rushed home.”

Outside the house, people were seen holding protection tents.

Ms Ardern said New Zealand was unable to send an observation flight over Tonga on Sunday because the ash cloud was 19,000 feet high.

A complicating factor for any international aid effort is that Tonga has so far managed to avoid any COVID-19 outbreak.

Ms Ardern said the New Zealand military staff were all vaccinated and ready to follow any protocol set by Tonga.

Dave Snider, the tsunami warning coordinator for the National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska, said it was very unusual for a volcanic eruption to hit an entire ocean basin, and the spectacle was both “humble and terrifying.”

The tsunami caused damage to boats as far as New Zealand and Santa Cruz, California, but did not appear to have caused any extensive damage.

Tsunami advice was issued earlier for Japan, Hawaii, Alaska and the US Pacific coast.

The USGeological Survey estimated that the eruption caused the equivalent of a 5.8 magnitude earthquake. Scientists said tsunamis created by volcanoes rather than earthquakes were relatively rare.

Rachel Afeaki-Taumoepeau, who chairs the Tonga Business Council in New Zealand, said she hoped the relatively low level of the tsunami would have allowed most people to reach safety, although she was concerned about those lived on the islands closest to the volcano.

She said she had not yet been able to contact her friends and family in Tonga.

“We are praying that the damage is only to infrastructure and that people can go to higher lands,” she said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote on Twitter that he was “deeply concerned for the people of Tonga as it recovers from the effects of a volcanic eruption and tsunami. The United States is prepared to provide support to our Pacific neighbors.” “

Tonga gets its internet via an underwater cable from Suva, Fiji.

The entire internet connection with Tonga was lost around 6:40 p.m. (local time) on Saturday, said Doug Madory, director of web analytics for Kentucky network intelligence firm.

In Tonga, which is home to about 105,000 people, video posted on social media showed huge waves washing up on shore in coastal areas and circling around houses, a church and other buildings.

A Twitter user identified as DrFaka’iloatonga Taumoefolau posted a video showing the waves crashing ashore.

“Can I literally hear the volcano erupting, it sounds quite violent,” he wrote, adding in a later post: “It’s raining ash and small pebbles, darkness covering the sky.”

The eruption of Hunga Tonga volcano Hunga Ha’apai, about 64 kilometers north of Nuku’alofa, was the latest in a series of dramatic eruptions.

In late 2014 and early 2015, the eruptions created a small new island and disrupted international air travel in the Pacific archipelago for several days.

Earth imaging company Planet Labs PBC had been observing the island in recent days after a new volcano began to erupt in late December.

Satellite images showed how drastically the volcano had shaped the area, creating a rising island outside Tonga.

“The island’s surface appears to have expanded by almost 45 per cent due to the ash fall,” Planet Labs said a few days before the last activity.

Following Saturday’s eruption, residents in Hawaii, Alaska and along the U.S. Pacific coast were advised to leave the coastline at higher ground.

Savannah Peterson was shocked as the water rose a few feet within minutes in front of her oceanfront home in Pacifica, California, south of San Francisco.

“He came out so fast, and a few minutes later he crashed again. It was boring to see this happen so fast,” she said.

“I never had water up to my front door, and today it came.”

In the Lambayeque region of northern Peru, two women drowned after being abducted by “abnormal waves” after the blast, authorities said.

A dozen restaurants and a coastal road were also flooded along El Chaco beach in the Paracas district.

