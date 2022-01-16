Oakland A fails to reach the top 50 international prospects

Oakland A’s signs seven international perspectivesby David Hill
If there is an area that Oakland A will do a splash, it is usually at the international free agency. They have achieved some of the best international talent over the years, establishing themselves as a force to be reckoned with in Latin America. The hope was that this trend would continue again this year.
Instead, the first day of the international signing period has come and gone with little activity from the As. 50 best international perspectives have all signed with As that are locked out.
Oakland A is locked in key international perspectives
While it is known that the As will not spend much on the main league roster for 2022, this is not extended to building the farm system. Although the As keep the main league checkbox under isolation, they have been willing to spend as much as possible to attract the best international talent.
This year it is not so. The As were not really considered a big player when it came to major international prospects and there were no surprises on Saturday. If they are going to win gold this year, it will be with a perspective of much less origin.
This scenario can easily happen. Likes e Salvador Perez AND Ronald Acuna Jr. were not highly valued when signing up, receiving minimal bonuses in comparison. However, they have continued with impressive careers in the main league.
Meanwhile, other highly regarded international perspectives have not emerged. A’s just have to watch Lazarus Armenteros to see the risks involved with those players. This is not to say that the As should have avoided these key prospects this season, especially given the overall state of their farm system. And perhaps one of the lesser known or less valued prospects they end up signing will work. It’s just a disappointing start to the international free agency period.
Oakland A does not sign any of the 50 best international prospects. It is a disappointing start to the international signing period.
