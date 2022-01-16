The golfers headed to Saudi International leaving politics

Golf has long been loaded with clichés that are trafficked over 405 during peak hours, and yet the sports language manages to become even weaker and empty every day.

In our catalog of the greatest hits One shot at a time, Get Dead Target and Enhance the game, we can now add Not a Politician, the diversion of choice among professional players competing in the coming months Saudi International.

So not a politician, initially Bryson DeChambeau announced briefly a few days ago in a Zoom media call promoting the event. I am a golfer, first of all, and I want to play where the best players in the world will play. And that’s the end of the story for me.

In a separate phone call, Shane Lowry echoed his great champion.

Of course it is not hidden from the people who write about this tournament or what they say about us who will play, but ultimately for me, I am not a politician, I am a professional golfer, he said. I earn a living for myself and my family and I try to take care of them, and that’s just a part of it, and I have to go there. I am not a politician, I will let others take care of it, and I will go do my job.

Lowry is one of the most beloved guys on the tour. DeChambeau is, well, not. One of them at least made it clear why he goes to King Abdullah’s economic city: money. The other covers his motive with noble sound for the competition. (DeChambeaus’s attempt to pilot the Crown Prince in a promotional call must have been motivating for Rocket Mortgage, given that he refused all media obligations last summer, despite being the sponsor who defended the champion and paid backer. ) That both men came out the same point of discussion suggests it will be a recurring refrain as players try to break away from the Saudi regime’s actions while still collecting his checks.

It will be a torturous jump for them. And it deserves to be.

In my experience, most professional players pay little attention to geopolitical issues in the world. Ask their opinion about Uighurs and they will surely tell you that they prefer FootJoys. Even those with a wider awareness will shy away from political topics for fear of unlocking a Pandora’s Box of Questions whenever they compete in a jurisdiction where the government is accused of misconduct, from China to Texas. Let it be so.

But to claim intentional ignorance or pretense is a sophisticated defense when it comes to the Saudis. There can be no player left in any tournament who is unaware of the regime’s attempts to hijack professional golf through the Super League concept, or of subsequent criticism regarding human rights violations in the sport. And his sporty wash that makes Saudi International a problem for golfers, not politicians, despite what DeChambeau and Lowry say.

We know why golfers want to be on appearance fees in Saudi Arabia, but it is important not to forget why the government wants them there. Lowry is right in saying he will just do his job. This is exactly the point. Mohammed bin Salman is not paying Lucas Herbert to boost the game or Jason Dufner to be a dinner table runner. He is paying them to help present a normalized image of his Saudi Arabia as a place where golf events take place, just like any other country. Not every player will take part in commercials or be as sharp as the crown doll of Crown Prince Greg Norman, but they are still used as benches for sports bathing. No craftsmanship can disguise it.

The competition in Saudi Arabia can not be seriously interpreted as professional players supporting the regime or its practices, but it highlights a reality that is no less depressing to be commonplace: that so many elite players can not or do not see beyond the perimeter of their portfolio. that they consciously choose to ignore what will contribute to a hated regime simply by doing their job. It was the case when games best turned a blind eye to apartheid so that they could play for wealth in South Africa, and that is the case today. Of course, they just want to play golf. And Leni Riefenstahl just wanted to make movies.

To be honest, golfers are not politicians. Politicians at least claim to have principles.