The winter storm coming south of Quebec on Monday, many schools declare snow days

Most schools on the island of Montreal will close on Monday as the region expects 15 or more inches of snow. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a winter storm warning for most of southern Quebec.

The main school boards and service centers on the island, including the Montreal English School Board, the Center de services scolaire de Montral and the Lester B. Pearson School Board, announced that schools would be closed during the day.

Snowfall is expected to start early in the morning and last throughout the day until evening. It will be the result of a low-pressure system traveling north from the east coast of America.

A total of up to 25 centimeters of snow can fall in the Montreal area, the St. Lawrence Valley and the Outaouais region, and up to 35 centimeters in the Laurentians, Lanaudire, Mauritius, QubecCity and Charlevoix regions.

Snow in those areas is expected to be accompanied by winds of up to 70 kilometers per hour.

Some parts of Ontario can grow up to 50 centimeters.

Cold making way for snow

“Areas such as highways, roads, crossings and parking lots can become difficult to navigate due to accumulated snow,” the Quebec warning said.

“Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero, sometimes in dense snow and snow.”

The storm forecast comes after much of Quebec has experienced extreme cold temperatures over the past few days.

On Saturday morning, temperatures dropped to 24 C in Montreal and felt like 37 C bubbles with the wind cooling factor.

But the low level of 3 C is expected on Monday.