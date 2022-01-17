International
Resident of Toronto’s largest homeless shelter dies of COVID-19 as 50 shelters battle blasts
A Seaton House resident has died after testing positive for COVID-19 as the highly transmitted Omicron variant continues to make its way through emergency shelters in Toronto.
The city confirmed the death at Seaton House, the city’s largest shelter, in an email over the weekend. The shelter currently has 36 active cases of COVID-19. No details were given about the person who died.
The death comes as 50 shelters are facing COVID-19 blasts, according to the city pandemic data panel, which was last updated Friday morning. There are 401 active cases among homeless people staying in shelters.
“Toronto City and Public Health offer our condolences as we confirm the recent death of a resident who was staying at the Seaton House in Toronto,” the city said in the email.
“We may not provide further details about this individual in order to protect their personal health information under the Provincial Personal Health Information Protection Act and to respect the privacy of the individual and their family.”
According to city records recently updated, 132 shelter residents died in 2021. A total of 96 were men, 31 were women and five were transgender or binary. The average age was 47. City records do not show the cause of death.
The shelter system is ‘in free fall’, says the homeless lawyer
Doug Johnson Hatlem, a street pastor at the Sanctuary Ministries of Toronto, said the death toll is staggering.
“Things are definitely in free fall for Toronto’s housing system. It has been terribly broken for a long time by chronic bed shortages and a failure by the city leadership to accept the extent of multiple systemic crises,” said Johnson Hatlem.
“With deaths almost tripling above unacceptable figures in 2019, it is time for a radical new direction. Unfortunately, this will require major changes both politically and bureaucratically in the Municipality.”
The number of deaths last year is compared to 74 resident deaths in shelters in 2020, 48 deaths in 2019, 26 deaths in 2018, 35 deaths in 2017, 33 deaths in 2016 and 45 deaths in 2015.
Since 2007, the city says 359 deaths of shelter residents have been reported, with an average of 27.6 deaths per year.
The city says the Seaton House annex, nursing and long-term programs have reported the highest number of deaths since 2007, a total of 166 combined. That number accounts for 46.2 percent of all shelter deaths during that time period.
The shelters will receive N95 masks for residents, the city says
In his email, the city said it is committed to ensuring the safety of homeless people in shelters and that the commitment is “unwavering”. Its efforts to make the shelter system safe include implementing “strict” measures to prevent and control the infection in all its locations.
“From the use of physical distance, to strict IPAC measures, to providing access to masks for clients and staff, and to the activation of ongoing vaccination clinics, the City continues to take a comprehensive approach to mitigating the effects of COVID-19. in the shelter system and people experiencing homelessness. “, Said the city.
City Shelters will soon receive more than 310,000 N95 masks to be distributed to residents. The city estimates that the supply will last at least the next 14 days.
Mayor John Tory said last Wednesday in comments to reporters that front-line staff is working hard to ensure the stability of the shelter system.
Coun. Joe Cressy, chairman of the Toronto Health Board, said the key to ensuring the safety of homeless people in shelters amid the Omicron wave of the pandemic is through vaccination.
“We must continue, at all levels of government and as a city, to do absolutely everything to ensure that shelter residents and staff have access to appropriate PPE, such as N95 masks. We must continue to open up additional spaces, “The new community centers that were turned into emergency shelters this weekend,” Cressy said.
“And we must continue to accelerate the vaccination campaign. Basically, we know, with this Omicron variant, it is spreading everywhere in our city. And the best line of defense against negative health outcomes is vaccination.”
Since April 2021, the Toronto Team, which includes the city and its hospital and community partners, has hosted 1,300 vaccine clinics in the city’s 101 shelters and recreation centers, Cressy said. He noted that mobile clinics have to visit shelters repeatedly because the population is transient.
In January, the city said in a press release that it has planned 154 vaccination clinics against COVID-19 in shelters to help people experiencing homelessness get vaccinated.
Toronto has the largest shelter system in Canada, providing space for more than 7,200 people. The system includes 75 permanent shelters and 24-hour rest areas, and 26 temporary shelters.
