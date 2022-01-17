Ottawa expects two days to clear roads during snowstorm ‘once in 10 years’

The city of Ottawa is urging residents to stay away from roads and sidewalks Monday as a “once in 10 years” snowstorm hits the capital.

With 25 to 40 inches of snow expected in Ottawa, city officials warn it will be Monday evening or Tuesday morning before seeing snowplows on some residential streets.

“This is at the level where we usually see these events once every 10 years, so this is not a typical event,” said Alain Gonthier, director of Road Services and Parking with the city of Ottawa.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Ottawa.

The city of Ottawa has issued a 24-hour parking ban between 7pm on Monday and 7pm on Tuesday, and there will be no litter, recycling and pick-up of green bins on Monday due to snow.

City staff declared a “Significant Weather Incident,” warning that the city “will not meet our winter maintenance objectives” during the storm and “snow-clearing operations will take longer than usual.”

Gonthier told reporters Sunday afternoon that all available resources will be deployed to clear roads and sidewalks, but the size of the snow will slow operations.

“We are ready to respond, but residents need to understand that this is not another typical snowstorm,” Gonthier said.

“As the snow begins to fall, we will focus on our priority networks, our priority sidewalks, our priority roads that are the arteries, main collectors, the 174 network and winter cycling, and we will focus on this for the initial parts of the event.” .

Gonthier says the main focus will be on priority roads before snowplows start clearing inhabited roads.

“We only anticipate being able to start entering residential communities later in the evening (Monday) and overnight (Tuesday),” Gonthier said, adding that snowmobiles could start hitting residential roads after noon. 19:00 on Monday.

Gonthier says in addition to the volume of snow, strong winds will create challenges for crews.

“We will have to make multiple crossings just to keep our priority nets in terms of our roads, our sidewalks and the winter cycling net cleared because there will be a lot of snow that will flow,” Gonthier said.

OC TRANSPO

OC Transpo warns transit users may see road delays on Monday.

“Please give extra time for your travels and be careful when boarding, exiting and on station platforms,” ​​OC Transpo said.

For the Confederate Line, OC Transpo says additional resources, including specialized equipment and additional staff, have been brought in to ensure the service continues to function.

During the winter, additional resources are brought in to prepare for bad weather, including specialized equipment and additional staff, to ensure that the service continues to operate for customers. Learn more about how we prepare the O-Train: https://t.co/xClIBbIZBG OC Transpo (@OC_Transpo) January 16, 2022

PROHIBITION OF PARKING IN THE CITY OF OTAWA

The city of Ottawa has issued a 24-hour parking ban, from 7pm Monday through 7pm on Tuesday. Only vehicles with street parking permits can park on city streets during the parking ban.

“It is very unusual that we call such a long parking ban. The reason for this is only because of the intensity of the event and our ability to manage our resources between how much we can do in residential areas and the priority network. , “he said. Gonthier.

“We will not be able to start residential areas until we have a better treatment in terms of the condition of our priority networks.”

During winter weather parking bans, residents may have optional access OC Transpo park and trips as well as certain recreational parking centers. Visit ottawa.ca/dimër for more information.

Winter parking restrictions in effect tomorrow at 7 p.m. With the amount of snow they require, try to keep your vehicle off-road to avoid stalling as in 2017. https://t.co/Lve5AXGY8i Ottawa Bylaw (@OttawaBylaw) January 16, 2022

FERTILIZER COLLECTION AND RECYCLING

Due to the storm, on Monday there will be no green bins, recycling or garbage collection by curbs or many dwellings.

The city says Monday reception will take place on Tuesday and the entire meeting will be delayed by one day throughout the week.

On Monday, January 17, there will be no green bins, recycling or garbage collection by curbs or many dwellings due to Important Weather. Monday sampling will take place on Tuesday, January 18th and the entire collection will be postponed by 1 day for the remainder of the week. Ottawa City (@ottawacity) January 16, 2022

OTAVA PUBLIC LIBRARIES BRANCHES

Branches of the Ottawa Public Library will close on Monday.

All bookstore and home deliveries are also canceled.

COMMUNITY VACCINATION CLINICS

All Ottawa Public Health Community Vaccination Clinics against COVID-19 will be closed Monday due to snow.

In a statement, Ottawa Public Health says that due to the “significant snowfall event” and to ensure the safety of residents, all COVID-19 community vaccination clinics will be temporarily closed.

“They are being contacted directly by appointment”, OPH said on Twitter.