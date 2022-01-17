Tonga covered in ash and mystery after the eruption of the powerful volcano





Boats collided in a quiet harbor in Southern California, a remote island was hit in Japan by four-legged waves, and two women were trapped to death on a beach in Peru about 6,000 miles by a submarine volcanic eruption as powerful as the tsunami that triggered it. out of the ocean waters bursting halfway across the globe. But on Sunday, as reports of the volcano impact came from distant lands, there was not much word from Tonga, the island nation just 40 miles from the site of the emergency eruption. As concerns grew, the nation of about 100,000 remained largely disconnected from the rest of the world, its underwater internet cables were thrown out of operation by the volcano. Early videos captured islanders rushing to higher ground as the first powerful waves crashed ashore. And the reports that came out on Sunday describe a land made of ghastly gray by volcanic debris, its ash-poisoned waters sending tens of thousands of feet into the sky when the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Haapai volcano erupted on Saturday evening. Shops along the coast have been damaged and will need considerable cleaning, Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand’s prime minister, who has close ties to Tonga, said on Sunday. a press conference.

The tsunami, she said, dealt a powerful blow to the archipelago capital, with boats and large boulders poured ashore. But no word remained about any casualties, other than an ocean far away in northern Peru. There, on a beach known as Naylamp in Chiclayo province, two women were overcome by extremely large waves on Saturday and drowned, police said. Police described the beach as unsuitable for swimming, but it was not clear that the women, who were with family members, were in the water when the waves hit. The victim’s husband, who survived, said they had been about 600 meters off shore, police reported. Peru, unlike Chile and neighboring Ecuador, refused to close beaches or issue tsunami warnings after the eruption, apparently believing it was not in danger. But sea water flooded several coastal areas of Peru on Saturday, surprising tourists and beachgoers, images showed on TV and social media. Authorities closed several beaches in Peru on Sunday and warned of abnormal wave activity. The deaths in Peru were reminiscent of the aftermath of a powerful tsunami triggered by an underwater earthquake near Indonesia in December 2004, which killed more than 250,000 people. A dozen dead then were struck by the waves on the east coast of Africa, in Kenya and Tanzania.

In Tonga on Sunday, many residents lost not only communication links but also power. Up to 80,000 people there may be affected, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies told the BBC. An immediate need was clear: drinking water. The ash cloud, as you can imagine, has caused contamination, said Ms. Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand. This is over an already challenging environment, in terms of water supply. New Zealand and other countries in the region pledged to help Toga recover. So did the United States. But with large concentrations of ash in the air making flights impossible, it was also difficult to know what to expect. Ms Ardern said flights over Tonga were scheduled for Monday or Tuesday, depending on ash conditions. The New Zealand Navy was also preparing a contingency plan if the ash remains heavy, she said. IN a post on Twitter, Antony J. Blinken, US Secretary of State offered his condolences: Deeply concerned for the people of Tonga as they recover from the effects of a volcanic eruption and tsunami. The United States stands ready to provide support to our Pacific neighbors. Tonga has experienced a series of natural disasters in recent years. In 2018, more than 170 homes were destroyed and two people killed by Cyclone Gita, a Category 5 tropical storm caused by Cyclone Harold in 2020 about $ 111 million in damages, including multiple floods. The country has reported only one case of coronavirus, but it has suffered economically during the pandemic. It closed its borders in March 2020, effectively disrupting previously established tourism about 12 percent of the country’s GDP.

And it may not be done with Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Haapai. We stand ready to support the government and people of Tonga, a United Nations spokesman in the Pacific said in a Twitter post. Unfortunately, this is not over and more explosions and tsunamis may follow.

