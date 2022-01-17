Winter storm forecast for much of northern Alberta: Environment in Canada





A winter storm is in effect for most of northern Alberta on Monday, while southern Alberta may experience a sudden period of strong winds and some rainfall. Environment Canada forecasts winter weather in the northern half of the province on Monday, from the Peace River-Fairview-High Prairie-Manning region to the Lloydminster-Wainwright-Vermilion-Provost area. Heavy snow, cold rain, strong winds, snow and a sudden drop in temperatures are expected in the affected regions, Environment Canada said. Frozen rain will start sometime Sunday night between Grande Prairie, Alta., And Edmonton. Rain will move eastward during the day, falling in the Edmonton area in the morning before hitting the Lloydminster area in the afternoon. Cold rain will pass in the snow in most areas by evening. Motorists should expect icy conditions on area highways, including Highways 2, 16 and 43, Environment Canada said. Environment Canada has released a winter storm clock, shown in yellow, for most of northern Alberta. A separate weather statement has been issued for much of southern Alberta. (Environment in Canada) With the snow clearing, strong northwesterly winds with speeds of up to 70 kilometers per hour are expected to develop, as well as a rapid drop in temperature. Winds will cause poor visibility, blowing snow in the afternoon and evening, but will diminish at night. Temperature drops from 10 C to 15 C can occur within a short period of time, so wet surfaces from previous rainfall can freeze again, warns Environment Canada. Strong winds will blow south of Alberta Canada’s environment has also issued a separate weather statement for the southern half of the province. From the Nordegg-Forestry Trunk Road Highway 734 area to the southeast corner of Alberta, strong winds, snow and blizzards and a rapid drop in temperatures are expected Monday night. Northwest winds with speeds of up to 70 km / h will start along the central lowland on Monday evening before moving southeast. The winds will intensify overnight, with speeds of up to 90 km / h from midnight in southeastern Alberta. However, the winds should calm down by Tuesday morning. Around the time the winds start initially, a short period of rain or snow is expected to fall. This may result in conditions of immediate or zero decrease in visibility, then, possibly, snow leakage or blowing until the winds calm down. Temperatures will drop immediately with the onset of wind. Environment Canada warns that wet surfaces can freeze during that time, causing icy conditions.

