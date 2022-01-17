Chances, choices, predictions for women at Australian Open 2022: International tennis expert Ashleigh Barty goes extinct





A new wave of talented players has emerged at the top of women’s tennis, which means the Australian Open 2022 field is open. Australian Ashley Barty is the favorite at +275, but last year’s champion Naomi Osaka is also expected to make a run. Because he took little time to deal with mental health issues, Osaka pulled out an extremely low seed at the age of 13 and it could be dangerous. Osaka, which has dropped to 14th place in the WTA tournament rankings, has four Grand Slam titles to its name, including the Australian Opens 2019 and 2021. Osaka also won the US Opens 2018 and 2020. Caesars Sportsbook ranks Osaka at +550, shortly after Barty in the odds of the Australian Open 2022. Also in the mix are some other favorites, including Garbine Muguruza (+1000), Iga Swiatek (+ 1200), Anett Kontaveit (+1400) and Simona Halep (+1400). Before making any choices or predictions for the Australian Open 2022, view the picks and analysis of tennis experts by SportsLine’s Gavin Mair. A well-known female tennis handball player, Mair has made a lot of money in the past. At the French Open 2020, Mair chose Iga Swiatek to win (-163) and win straight sets (+140), and he was right on both points. He also named Jelena Ostapenko (80-1) winner of the French Open 2017, Naomi Osaka (32-1) winner of the US Open 2018 and Bianca Andreescu (20-1) winner of the US Open 2019. Now, Mair has reviewed the latest odds of the Australian Open 2022 and has published his most coveted bets to win them all. He is sharing all of his choices and analysis on SportsLine. Best Predictions for Women at the Australian Open 2022 Shocking: Mair is extinguishing the favorite at Barty (+275), the tournament favorite. The Australian has been ranked No. 1 since September 9, 2019. Barty has 14 career titles, including two Grand Slams, French Open 2019 and Wimbledon 2021. She reached the semifinals of the Australian Open 2020 for her best finish there. “The big question mark is whether or not Barty can withstand the pressure of the big claim in her homeland,” Mair told SportsLine. “Last year she felt the pressure of the tabloid media expectation, which resulted in an uncharacteristic fusion of form as she waited with a set during her quarterfinal match against Karolina Muchova.” Mair sees the best values ​​in the table and he is not including Barty in any of his Australian Open 2022 bets. How to make Australian Open 2022 women’s picks Mair has placed his best bets, and they include a pair of long-range shots that would bring big returns. He is particularly high on a player who “possesses elite level data of difficult fields”. You should look at his choices and analysis before considering any Australian Open bets for 2022. So who wins the Australian Open 2022? And what long shots could get the crown? Visit SportsLine now to see Gavin Mair’s bets on the Australian Open 2022, all from the tennis expert who has called the winners of three Grand Slam titles for women since 2017. Australian Open 2022 Odds (via Caesars Sportsbook) Ashleigh Barty +275

Naomi Osaka +600

Garbine Muguruza +1200

Iga Swiatek +1200

Anett Kontaveit +1400

Simona Halep +1400

Paula Badosa +1400

Barbora Krejcikova +1800

Cori Gauff +2000

Elena Rybakina +2000

Aryna Sabalenka +2500

Victoria Azarenka +3300

Emma Raducanu +3300

Madison Keys +4000

Ons Jabeur +4000

Daria Kasatkina +4000

Leylah Fernandez +4000

Maria Sakkari +4000

Petra Kvitova +5000

Danielle Collins +5000

Amanda Anisimova +5000

Angelique Kerber +5000

Sloane Stephens +6600

Clara Tauson +6600

Belinda Bencic +6600

Marketa Vondrousova +6600

Elina Svitolina +6600

Jessica Pegula +8000

Elise Mertens +8000

Sofia Kenin +10000

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova +10000

Veronika Kudermetova +10000

