Dozens of Pittsburgh International Airport flights canceled as snow heads north – CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) There are dozens of flight cancellations at Pittsburgh International Airport as the region prepares for a significant snowstorm tonight.

From 15:55 on Sunday until 12:40 on Monday, there are 41 canceled flights that were supposed to arrive at PIT.

Of all the arrival flights within that time, 29 will be on time and six are late.

There are also 14 canceled departure flights that had to depart from TAP from around 16:00 today until 1 o’clock the next morning.

However, there are still 24 flights departing in that time frame.

The snow system is already making its way through southern states like Georgia and Tennessee, and the first snow is expected to hit Pittsburgh between 3pm and 4pm today.

The real storm will be active in the late hours between Sunday and Monday.

We have a constant weather tracker with all the latest snow forecasts and road conditions.

You can check the Pittsburgh International Airports website for the status of each flight.