International Perspectives of Marlins 2022





MIAMI – The Marlins are expected to sign close to 40 international prospects and they opened Saturday’s international signing period by adding a talented shorts from the Dominican Republic. Yoffry Solano, no. 44 on the MLB.coms Top 50 Prospects International list, agreed a $ 750,000 deal, according to industry sources. The Marlins, who have $ 5,721,500 in cash from the bonus group, did not confirm the figure, though they did confirm that a deal had been made.

Solano, who is from Nizao, Dominican Republic, started playing baseball at the age of seven. He watched videos of Vladimir Guerrero, aspiring to follow in his footsteps. These days, he admires Didi Gregorius and Jazz Chisholm Jr.

“I hope I can be that next Hall of Fame, the Dominican Hall of Fame,” Solano said through an interpreter. “I want to help my family, help my people from my hometown, and every time I went to a rehearsal, I was giving it my all every day trying to rehearse. And this is what I was looking for, just to “improved every day. just to be able to reach a team and reach the Major League level.”

The 17-year-old projects to be an everyday obstacle because of his defensive skills and his ability to hit. Physically, he is athletic and smart (5 feet-10, 155 pounds), with tons of projections and space to add weight and strength. Offensively, the teenager who hits with the key shows a solid approach on both sides of the plate, an advanced awareness of the hitting area, and efficient cane-stick skills. He also has a chance to be an above average runner.

During his call to Zoom, Solano called his nakedness his best tool. A natural righteous, he began swapping in the MLBs Coaching Partnership Program with Ral Banana Valera at the Banana Baseball Academy. On defense, Solano displays advanced instincts and fluctuations for a player his age – though he acknowledged that part of his game will have more attention. It is characterized by the developing strength of the arm and the hard work of the legs that constantly puts him in a position to make games.

“It was a team that followed me more, constantly the way they looked at me,” Solano told Marlins. “I was very interested in that team. My goal was to be better every time they came and saw me playing. I was trying to prove it every day, and I also just wanted to be with a team, the Miami Marlins . “

Senior Director of International Operations Adrian Lorenzo, whose promotion was announced earlier this week, heads the department after Fernando Seguignol decided not to get a renaming in the fall. Instead of sharing most of their international group for one player, the Marlins have decided to throw a wide net.

On Saturday, the Marlins agreed with more than 10 players from the Dominican Republic, including Solano, outside player Antony Peguero and shooter Jon Cabral, Alfonso Suriel and Erinson Reyes. More signatures are expected to be announced in the coming days and weeks.

“I see myself as a Kevin Pillar in the future,” Peguero said through an interpreter.

Last year, the Marlins signed 11 players to open the period, including Cuban midfielder Yiddi Cappe for a $ 3.5 million deal. Cappe, who ranks 15th in the organization’s farm system and was MLB Pipeline’s 10th overall international prospect, began his pro career in 2021 in the Dominican Summer League.

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association finalized an agreement in March 2020 that dealt with the international signing period during the pandemic. The 2022 international signature period lasts until December 15, 2022, the second year in a row the period, which previously began on July 2, began in January.

The current rules also say that teams are not allowed to trade any of their international money. Sign-up bonuses of $ 10,000 or less do not count towards a club’s bonus group and foreign professional players who are at least 25 years old and have played in a foreign league for at least six seasons are also excluded.

