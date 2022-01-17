OAKLAND, CA – JULY 22: Overview of the Oakland Athletics logos in the pit before the game against the San Francisco Giants at the Oakland Coliseum on July 22, 2018 in Oakland, California. Oakland Athletics beat the San Francisco Giants 6-5 in 10 rows. (Photo by Jason O. Watson / Getty Images)

Oakland A may have closed in on the top 50 international prospects on Saturday, but that does not mean they did nothing. Sometimes, the best prospects to get out of a system are those players who were initially overlooked by fortune tellers and appraisers.

Do you hope it will be so this year. They signed with seven players at the start of the international signing period, hoping they would have found an unannounced star in preparation.

A signed seven international perspectives today. They are: I Carlos Pacheco (VZ)

Cesar Gonzalez (VZ)

1B Kevin Dume (DR)

SS Bryan Andrade (VZ)

LHP Derek Corro (VZ)

RHP Reinaldo Saa (VZ)

RHP Manuel Perez (DR) – AthleticsPR (@AthleticsPR) January 16, 2022

Oakland A’s signs seven international perspectives

Did not focus on any position, distributing their signing bonuses around different positions. Carlos Pacheco took over the biggest bonus, taking $ 1.2 million to sign on the dotted line. Two other players, Cesar Gonzalez and Bryan Andrade, received bonuses of more than $ 500,000.

The international signing period is a mess at best. While teams and fans can dream of a prospect based on their means, it will take years at best before those players are ready to make an impact at the major league level. That is, if they ever reach the majors.

There are many reasons why these perspectives may not come out. Injuries can ruin a career. Those tools may not translate as well as hoped. Much if things can happen between the moment a player signs up and his career ends.

But it is still possible to dream. This is the case here, even if none of these players are considered to be among the top international prospects. The As may still have found parts for their future core.

