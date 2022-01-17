Novak Djokovic arrives in Dubai after deportation from Australia





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Novak Djokovic arrived in Dubai early Monday after his expulsion from Australia over a COVID-19 vaccination request ended the hopes of the men’s No. 1 ranked tennis player to defend his title. his Australian Open. The Emirates plane carrying Djokovic crashed after a 13-hour flight from Melbourne, where he had argued in court that he should be allowed to stay in the country and compete in tournaments under a medical exemption because he had COVID-19 last month. . At Dubai International Airport, passengers arriving with mandatory face masks packed their bags and left the cavernous terminal. Over an hour after the arrival of Djokovic’s flight, he had not yet come out of the baggage claim as many passengers from his plane had already received their bags at the carousel. It was not immediately clear where he had planned to travel next. The Dubai Duty Free tennis tournament, which Djokovic won in 2020, does not start until February 14th.

1 Related Dubai, the UAE’s commercial capital, does not require passengers to be vaccinated, although they must show a negative PCR test to board a flight. Djokovic has won nine Australian Open titles, including three in a row, and a total of 20 Grand Slam singles trophies, equal to rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for more in the history of men’s tennis. Federer is not playing during his recovery from injury and Nadal is the only former Australian Open champion for men in the tournament that started on Monday. Djokovic’s visa was initially revoked on January 6 by a border official, who ruled that he did not qualify for a medical exemption from Australian rules for unvaccinated visitors. He was excluded from the tournament vaccine rules because he had been infected with the virus within the previous six months. He won an appeal to stay on tour, but Australia’s immigration minister later revoked his visa. Three judges of the Australian Federal Court unanimously decided on Sunday to affirm the right of the immigration minister to cancel Djokovic’s visa. Vaccination in the midst of the pandemic was a requirement for anyone at the Australian Open, be it players, their coaches or anyone on the tournament site. More than 95% of all 100 men and women in their respective tournament rankings are vaccinated. At least two men – American Tennys Sandgren and Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert – skipped the first major tournament of the year due to vaccine demand. Djokovic’s attempt to obtain medical exemption from being vaccinated sparked outrage in Australia, where strict city blockades and restrictions on international travel have been used to control the spread of the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

