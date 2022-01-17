Netanyahu in talks to reach plea agreement in corruption trialExBulletin







Amir Levy / Getty Images Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is negotiating a plea deal in his corruption trial that could lead to his ouster from politics for seven years. The former prime minister is facing three separate corruption cases involving media moguls and wealthy supporters. Allegations of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust stem from allegations that include commercial favors to media groups in exchange for positive press coverage. Talks are continuing behind closed doors with the Israeli Attorney General. A person involved in the negotiations told NPR that a deal would force Netanyahu to admit breach of trust, not fraud and avoid jail. But the dispute remains whether the final deal would require Netanyahu to leave politics for seven years, by the end of which he would be nearly 80 years old. Netanyahu remains a member of the Israeli parliament, the Knesset. An Israeli justice official confirmed to NPR that negotiations are taking place and are in the early stages. The two men spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the talks. The allegations have significantly weakened Netanyahu politically. His loss of support prompted the country’s parliament to topple him last June, ending his 12-year term as top politician. The corruption trial has been going on for months with witnesses called to the rostrum, so the news of a possible plea deal is coming as a bit of a surprise. Netanyahu is still struggling with the charges against him Netanyahu has called the allegations against him fabricated and claims that there is a left-wing witch hunt against him, including the justice system. “They speak loudly about democracy. But what is being done here again and again is an attempt to trample on democracy. They are trying to nullify the will of the voters by fabricating accusations,” Netanyahu said in April. Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit will retire at the end of January. With a permanent successor yet to be determined, it is unclear whether a new attorney general would offer the same deal if Netanyahu does not accept it within the next two weeks. Mandelblit may see a plea deal as conducive to ending Netanyahu’s attacks on the justice system. The deal could lead to a leadership race in Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party or even topple the Israeli government. The current government led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is a diverse coalition that joined forces to oust Netanyahu. A collapse could lead to a usurpation of power by right-wing parties.

