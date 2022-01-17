Algeria is amazed as the African Cup brings surprises everywhere

DOUALA, Cameroon (AP) Defensive champions Algeria lost 1-0 to Equatorial Guinea on Sunday in one of the biggest upheavals ever in the African Cup of Nations, with a defender who played in the fifth division in Spain last year scoring the goal. who defeated Riyad Mahrez and his superstar comrades.

Esteban Obiang reached the back post to connect with a corner kick in the 70th minute for the winner of Equatorial Guinea, ending a four-year unbeaten streak for the African champion and leaving the title defense in pieces in Cameroon.

Algerian fans bowed their heads and cried at the Japoma Stadium in Douala.

Algeria launched the attack after a desperate attack on the gate of Equatorial Guinea in the last 10 minutes, but Mahrez and his team could not pass 20-year-old goalkeeper Jess Owono.

Algeria had two canceled goals correctly for offside position, one in the first half and one in that frantic search for a draw.

After being surprisingly held 0-0 by Sierra Leone in its first match, Algeria is at the bottom of Group E going into a final group match against the former Ivory Coast champion.

It looked like the Africa Cup of Nations could not create any more surprises on Sunday, as the juniors Sierra Leone and the Gambia had secured dramatic draws.

Sierra Leone took advantage of a horrific goalkeeper error at the time of injury for a 2-2 draw against the two-time Ivory Coast champions in the next Group E match.

The Gambia converted a 90th-minute penalty for a 1-1 draw with Mali that left Gambia tournament debutant exceptionally at the top of Group F ahead of former champions Tunisia and Mali with just one more round of group play to play.

Gambia and Mali scored both penalties awarded after VAR checks. Ibrahima Kon scored for Malin in the 79th minute. But Gambia, who had previously hit the post and crossbar with free kicks, saved a point with Mussa Barrow in the final minute.

In the next match in that group, Tunisia recovered convincingly from its highly controversial loss to Mali to defeat Mauritania as expected, and to deliver the only game that went as expected. Tunisia won 4-0, was 2-0 in the lead after eight minutes and captain Wahbi Khazri scored a double in a match that could have attracted more attention on any other day.

Formerly known as the smallest country in mainland Africa, the Gambia is unbeaten in the first two games of a major tournament, having won against Mauritania in its opening.

In a disastrous finish for Ivory Coast against Sierra Leone, goalkeeper Badra Ali Sangar sat down hard as he tried to turn a header from one of his defenders coming out of the corner and the ball slipped out of his hands , allowing Alhaji Kamara to score Sierra Leone’s equalizer in the 93rd minute.

Sierra Leone is making its African Cup debut in 26 years and has now drawn against two heavyweights in Algeria and the Ivory Coast to be unbeaten in its return to the big time after more than two decades .

Being a few seconds away from winning, Ivory Coast got stuck to avoid losing amid chaos in the end, when Sangar was lifted off the stretcher after being injured leaving the goal. Defender Serge Aurier had to stay on as the goalkeeper went on for the remaining minute after Ivory Coast had used all their substitutions.

The Ivory Coast exploded despite having controlled the final stages and worked so hard to achieve itself in a winning position.

Milan’s Franck Kessi missed a penalty for Ivory Coast in the 12th minute, or rather saw him brilliantly saved by Sierra Leone goalkeeper Mohamed Kamara, the hero of the draw against powerful Algeria.

Ajax striker Sbastien Haller eventually crossed the Ivory Coast forward in the 25th.

But Musa Kamara scored the equalizer in the net for Sierra Leone in the 55th minute and Ivory Coast had to fight again.

Nicolas Pp seemed to have beaten him with his smoothly scoring goal, only for the Sangars’s mistake to change everything in the end.

Ivory Coast would have been in the knockout stages if it had stayed for the win. Back leads the group, but now has to face Algeria in their last group match with both of their fates hanging in balance in a group the two were expected to cross.

After the first week of the Africa Cup of Nations, Algeria and Ivory Coast are not the only big teams worried before the final group matches, which start on Monday.

Four-time champion Ghana is currently not even one of the best third-place teams, and Tunisia is not guaranteed a place with elimination. Senegal and Egypt also have work to do to ensure Sadio Man and Mohamed Salah are not on early planes outside Cameroon.

