Sask. The municipality of doctors talks about the increase of COVID-19 cases

A recent town council of doctors for the Saskatchewan Health Authority shed light on the situation the province is facing as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Dr. Johnmark Opondo said he predicted this would be the highest growth the province is experiencing, with staff pressures affecting all sectors

“We are seeing an unprecedented number of positives coming,” Opondo said.

Sewage sampling in different parts of the province also shows an increase.

Read more: More people in Saskatchewan die waiting for surgery during COVID-19 than before: data

Opondo added that people should take cold-like symptoms seriously, no matter how mild they are.

Your first assumption is that it is COVID, unless proven otherwise, and you should be isolated. “Do not go to work, stay at home,” he said.

The story goes down the ad

One of the challenges with Omicron, Opondo said, is that he moves so fast and has fast transmission within a short period of time.

Even if we have a milder version of COVID, it simply represents a larger number of individuals who, if presented in a very narrow time frame in health care [are] we will really strain our capacity, Opondo said.

Read more: Saskatchewan Prime Minister Scott Moe tested positive for COVID-19

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Scott Moe was asked by reporters why the government had not imposed further restrictions.

I do not know that they are working in any other province across Canada. “We are seeing numbers continue to spread in areas with restrictions that go far beyond the collection limits,” Moe told a Jan. 12 news conference.

Meanwhile, Saskatchewan has begun to see an increase in hospitalizations.

As of Sunday update, there are 162 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 12 patients in the ICU.

This is an increase of 31 patients as of Friday.

Most admissions are people over the age of 70, although Opondo noted that there is an increase in the age category 0 to 42 years.

The story goes down the ad

















7:02

Vaccinate the world to end the emergence of variants





Vaccinate the world to end the emergence of variants



As of January 13, there were a total of 79 patients in the ICU.

Trends Canadians will now have to pay more for standard, premium Netflix plans

Play by the rules: COVID-19 vaccine exemptions in sport and Djokovic saga

“I see that demand is relatively stable at this point, but we are seeing an increase in non-ICU demand, both in COVID and non-COVID care,” said Dr. John Froh.

We are seeing that the system pressure is increasing. And looking at other jurisdictions and modeling forecasts, we anticipate seeing an increase, Froh added.

Froh said there is a prediction that the unvaccinated will create the greatest burden of high acuity in our system.

With a high demand for PCR tests and the province moving away from widespread testing, Opondo said the traditional way of counting COVID-19 cases has really been lost.

We believe we can only see the tip of the iceberg even from our PCR test reports, Opondo added.

The story goes down the ad

As a result, Opondo said epidemiologists are now focusing more on hospital admissions and critical care, even though they understand they are delayed indicators.

The municipality also addressed the JSC growth plan.

Read more: Saskatchewan Health Authority updates COVID-19 growth plan

Opondo said the JSC is shifting some of the overall responsibilities of testing, tracking and isolation practices to other sectors.

Public health teams are also focusing on promoting self-testing, self-care and isolation approaches in the community.

Opondo added that public health teams will continue to track outbreaks, giving priority to those in crowded environments with vulnerable people, such as long-term and personal care homes and acute care facilities.

Getting provincial vaccines was also affected in the municipality. Saskatchewan currently has the lowest vaccination rate in the country for both first and second doses at 83 percent and 75 percent, respectively.

Dr. Kevin Wasko noted that there is a lower absorption in young people.

Vaccinations for five- to 11-year-olds have stalled slightly, but Wasko said this seems to be the case across the country, not just in Saskatchewan.

The story goes down the ad

About 50 percent of ages five to 11 have received their first dose of the vaccine in Saskatchewan. A total of 41 percent of individuals aged 18 and over have received their booster vaccine.

Wasko said the JSC is also pushing the idea of ​​opportunistic vaccination which means that patients receiving health care for another reason can get their booster vaccine if the health care provider is able to do so.

N95 masks are recommended

JSC is now recommending providers to wear an N95 mask when entering a room or space and / or being within two feet of a patient, resident or client suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19.

This rule applies to all clinical and non-clinical staff, along with associates and physicians working in healthcare settings.

JSC security officer, Dr. Mike Kelly pointed out that medical degree masks still work, especially with double masking. These types of masks are still required in all other settings at this time.

















2:17

New Brunswick nurse details life and death on COVID-19 front lines





Previous video



The next video





View link »

<br />

