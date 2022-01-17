Invest in nature and reap cash benefits, the World Economic Forum calls on cities

BARCELONA, Jan 17 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) – After a landslide in 2017 killed 1,141 people and left more than 3,000 homeless in Sierra Leone capital Freetown, the recovery plan included training residents to plant 21,000 local trees for reduce the risk of future disasters. hill sites.

Amid erratic and extremely heavy rains as well as urban expansion, the city mayor has also run a “Freetown the Treetown” campaign to increase green coverage by 50% by the end of 2022, with locals pursuing tree growth through a smartphone app.

Meanwhile, in Seoul, South Korea, the city government worked with residents to restore the Cheonggyecheon River, a river covered by a highway overpass for decades.

The nature revitalization project, carried out in the early 2000s, has reduced traffic, floods and temperatures, stimulated nearly $ 2 billion in urban redevelopment, and attracted 64,000 visitors a day.

Such examples suggest why cities around the world should invest more in expanding green spaces and nourishing natural systems that provide water, food and clean air – not just to keep residents healthy and address the risks of climate change, but to boost their economies, the researchers said Monday.

However, despite the benefits of green urban improvements, little money is spent on them, they said in a report released by the BiodiverCities initiative by 2030.

This effort to green cities is led by the World Economic Forum (WEF), the Alexander von Humboldt Biological Resources Research Institute in Bogota, and the Colombian government.

Cities invest no more than 0.3% of their infrastructure spending in so-called “nature-based solutions” – or just about $ 28 billion by 2021, the researchers said, calling for that to increase.

GDP AT RISK

Akanksha Khatri, head of the WEF for nature and biodiversity, said the conventional view that urban development and a healthy environment are at odds no longer stands.

“Nature can be the backbone of urban development,” she said in a statement. “By recognizing cities as living systems, we can support the conditions for human health, the planet and the economy in urban areas.”

The report warned that if cities fail to protect their natural habitats, 44% of their gross domestic product – or $ 31 trillion globally – is at risk.

This could be from floods – identified as the most common natural hazard in more than 1,600 cities with over 300,000 inhabitants – due to problems such as the loss of coastal mangroves holding hurricane waves in the bay or rivers blocked by debris. , he said.

Other major threats from climate and nature damage include drought – with one in four cities already stressed by water – the hottest heat waves and water and air pollution affecting human health.

The resulting economic losses can be avoided by investing a larger portion of municipal budgets in “green infrastructure” such as parks, road trees, lakes, wetlands and roof gardens.

Spending $ 583 billion a year by 2030 on such solutions and projects that liberate the city’s land for nature could create more than 59 million jobs, including 21 million dedicated to the restoration and protection of natural ecosystems, he said. apparently the report.

Nature-based solutions are on average 50% more economical than man-made, heavy-duty concrete options, such as roads, buildings and paved areas.

OBSTACLE SERVICE

Robert McDonald, a scientist with The Nature Conservancy and a member of the BiodiverCities global commission, said only doubling green infrastructure spending – which would still make up only a handful of municipal projects – would be “transformative in the way how many cities feel. to live in us “.

However, the traditional option of building concrete infrastructure still tends to win, in part because of silos between city departments, he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Getting the full benefits of expanding urban nature will require work across municipal governments, as well as with companies and citizens, he added.

The advantages of nature-based solutions, such as planting trees in the shade and refreshing roads, have begun to become apparent as climate change bites into the form of threats such as the worsening heat waves that hit residents hardest. city, noted McDonald.

This is promoting wider recognition of the value of in-kind investment, he said.

“Even people who really want to think about dollars and cents are realizing this connection,” he said.

Reporting by Megan Rowling @meganrowling; edited by Laurie Goering. Please appreciate the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, which covers the lives of people around the world who are struggling to live freely or justly. Visit http://news.trust.org/climate

