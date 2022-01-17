Missing family visits Eastway blast site to ‘pay our last respects’

The last day Mike Beale saw his son Danny, they were doing what they wanted: to spend time together outdoors last weekend at Mike’s hunting club near Calabogie, Ont.

“Hewasa was a great fisherman and hunter and just liked being outside,” he recalled. “I think a lot of them have come from me. I feel quite blessed to have been with him just a few days ago.”

Danny Beale, 29, was one of six people believed to have died in Thursday’s blast at EastwayTank’s South Ottawa headquarters, Pump and Meter Ltd., a tanker truck maker.

Originally from Deep River, Ont., Beale lived in Ottawa and worked on the Eastway as a 12 volt electrician. He loved his job and the people he worked with, his father said.

“It just leaves a massive hole in your heart,” Mikesaid.

Beale, left, poses with his father, Mike, near the Ottawa River during one of their outdoor excursions together. Mike said he last saw his son during a recent ice fishing trip. (Submitted by Mike Beale)

Beale’s parents describe him as a devoted family man, just like at home on the walkway and at family gatherings, including a reunion last October where he joined his granddaughters and cousins ​​in a dance set at a pop hit of the 1990s.

“Here, Danny, six feet and two, doing a choreographic jump for The Spice Girls,” recalls his mother, Jean Schade.

“Most men would not get up and do it. He was just a boy in love with fun.”

Beale’s parents left this photo of him at the site of the Eastway blast on Saturday. (CBC)

“We know he is not missing”

The Beale family visited the site of the 1995 MerivaleRd explosion. on Saturday “to pay our last respects,” Mike said.

They left flowers at the gate, along with a photo of their son showing him smiling and posing proudly in a boat with a fish.

Schade said she provided investigators with a sample of her blood to assist in identification efforts.

“We all believe he is there and he has passed away,” she said. “In our hearts, we know he is not missing.”

Investigators have said the Eastway building was severely damaged, making it difficult work to find human remains and discover the cause of the fire.

Officials reiterated this point during a Sunday afternoon update. One called the scene “challenging” because of the cold, the size of the area and the size of the explosion.

Another said the structure was still unstable and could take several days to dismantle. The workers could not get inside much.

However, another official said that while human remains from four bodies have been found, it is still unsafe to reach them.

Beale, right, sits in a canoe with his mother, Jean Schade, and her husband, Dave Storey, left. “In our hearts we know he is not missing,” Schade said Sunday. (Submitted by Jean Schade)

Mike Beale said he wants to know what caused the explosion.

“It’s a tragedy, and it probably should not have happened, as most accidents should not have happened,” he said. “But it specifically strikes noticeably at home.”

Schade said knowing what happened is not an integral part of her grieving process.

“If a mistake had been made, people make mistakes,” she said. “But that’s the only reason I would care about it is to help others, but not for me to continue … It happened. It does not bring Danny back.”