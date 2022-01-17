International
Djokovic arrives in Dubai after being deported from Australia | Tennis News
Tennis star Novak Djokovic has lost his chance to defend his Australian Open title after an Australian court upheld a deportation order from the government.
Three Federal Court judges on Sunday sided with Immigration Minister Alex Hawkes’ decision to cancel visas for Serbs for reasons of public interest.
Shortly after the verdict, federal agents escorted Djokovic, who has not been vaccinated against COVID-19, to Melbourne Airport, where he boarded an Emirates flight to the United Arab Emirates.
The 34-year-old landed in Dubai on Monday morning.
Prior to his departure, Djokovic said he was extremely disappointed with the Australian courts’ decision, but said he respected the decision.
I can not stay in Australia and attend the Australian Open, he said in a statement.
I’m not comfortable that the focus of the past few weeks has been on me and I hope we can all now focus on the game and tournament I want, he added.
Djokovic issued a statement following the court ruling pic.twitter.com/V0IYHJ04Yc
Andrew Brown (@AndrewBrownAU) January 16, 2022
The sensational 11-day battle over Djokovic’s vaccination status COVID-19 has put an end to his dream of winning a record 21st Grand Slam in Australia.
The country’s immigration minister canceled his visa on the grounds that Djokovic’s presence in Australia could be a risk to the health and well-being of the Australian public and could be counterproductive to attempts to vaccinate others in Australia.
The judges heard a half day back and forth legal about the alleged danger posed by Djokovic.
Hawke said Djokovics’s stance could inspire sentiment against the vaccine, prompting some people to face the pandemic without vaccination and inspiring anti-vaccine activists to rally in protests and rallies.
The players’ high-powered legal team describes Australia’s attempt to oust him as unreasonable and unreasonable, but sometimes they faced sharp questions.
Djokovics lawyer Nick Wood insisted his client had not received vaccination support and was not affiliated with the movement. The government does not know what Mr Djokovic’s current views are, Wood said.
legal oblivion
Djokovic was scheduled to play his first round match of the Australian Open on Monday night on a Day 1 program announced while he was still in legal oblivion.
The Australian government canceled Djokovic’s visa due to issues related to his stance against COVID vaccination. It was four days after the Serbian star had an earlier decision to cancel his visa by a court for procedural reasons.
Fans reacted anxiously to the court ruling.
What they did today is anything but justice, said Natasa Marjnovic, 44, a Djokovic supporter who was wiping tears outside the courthouse. They killed a handsome athlete and his career and for all of us who love tennis.
Canadian tennis player Vasek Pospisil also questioned the move.
Novak would never have gone to Australia if he had not been given an exemption from entering the country by the government. He would have skipped the Australian Open and would be home with his family and no one would talk about the mess, Pospisil said on Twitter.
Here was a political agenda at play with the elections approaching, which could not have been more apparent. This is not his fault. He did not enter the country by force and did not set his own rules; he was ready to stay home.
Keep Australians safe
A border official initially revoked his visa after deciding that Djokovic did not qualify for a medical exemption from Australian rules for unvaccinated visitors. Last week it was revealed that Djokovic tested positive for COVID-19 on December 16th, a fact he said made him excluded from the vaccine.
He spent four nights in immigration detention before the first court hearing and was locked up in an immigration hotel again Saturday night in anticipation of his appeal.
The medical ban that allowed the Serbian star to enter the country unvaccinated sparked outrage in Australia and became a political issue for Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who is due to call a federal election before May.
Morrison on Sunday welcomed the court ruling, saying it would help keep our borders strong and keep Australians safe.
Now is the time to continue with the Australian Open and get back to enjoying tennis over the summer, the prime minister said in a statement.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic attacked Australian authorities on Sunday.
They think that they have humiliated Djokovic with this mistreatment of him for 10 days, but they have humiliated themselves. Djokovic could return to his country with his head held high, Vucic told local media.
Djokovic’s dominance in the Grand Slam game lately has been particularly impressive, winning four of the last seven major tournaments and finishing runner-up in two more.
The only time he failed to reach at least the finals in that period was at the US Open 2020, where he was disqualified in the fourth round for hitting a ball that hit a line judge in the throat after a game.
