International
The famine crisis in AfghanistanExBulletin
NPR’s Michel Martin talks to Mike Bonke, director of the Country Action Against Hunger in Afghanistan, about what he sees there.
MICHEL MARTIN, host:
In Afghanistan now, where the United Nations estimates that nearly 23 million people are currently at risk of potentially life-threatening hunger, that is why last week, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made an urgent plea for the international community for $ 5 billion in humanitarian aid. help to help afghans get through what could be a devastating winter.
(TECHNIQUE OF ARCHIVED REGISTRATION)
ANTONIO GUTERRES: Without a more joint effort from the international community, we will make it possible for almost every man, woman and child in Afghanistan to face acute poverty.
MARTIN: This humanitarian crisis comes just months after the chaotic withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan last August, which led to the fall of the US-backed government in Kabul and the Taliban taking control of the country. Despite this unrest, several humanitarian aid organizations continue to work there. Action against hunger is one of them. Mike Bonke is the group’s country director in Kabul.
MIKE BONKE: Before August, we did not have half the population in the country going to sleep hungry at night. We did not have a complete collapse of the economic situation. Currently, the biggest challenge, let’s say, that we have to face now is the fact that people are suffering.
MARTIN: Even before the US withdrawal, Afghanistan relied heavily on international development assistance to keep its basic infrastructure operational – everything from electricity and roads to the country’s hospitals and schools. Now that international aid has dried up, Bonke says the country’s economy has collapsed, leaving many Afghans without any income.
BONKE: And although there has been a significant increase in the humanitarian aid we are providing – and I am very grateful for that – we see that just making sure people are alive is not enough. And that has really changed.
MARTIN: How are people coping?
BONKE: Oh, that’s a very good question. I think people in Afghanistan are used to it with a lot of difficulty. And I think most people will say, okay, that’s another challenge we have to face. But if we see that by spring, there is no progress and no improvement of the situation, then I think, as in the 1990s, we will see again many Afghans leaving Afghanistan and going to neighboring countries.
MARTIN: Is the crisis visible? I think what I am asking is that people who have traveled to other countries that have been under severe pressure say they can see it. For example, they see people losing body weight, which is a …
ALL: Yes.
MARTIN: … A kind of feeling of sluggishness that takes over because people are – literally not getting enough calories. I mean, is this something that – a crisis you can actually see?
BONKE: Yes. And Action against hunger, we actually go to the people in the villages and check their health condition. And we see people in these villages who have been, you know, leaving behind meals. We find cases of severe malnutrition, you know, malnourished children who are – they are really starving. And that’s awful.
MARTIN: With the Taliban in power, how safe is it for your group to operate in the country? Do the Taliban approve or support what you are doing?
BONKE: In terms of acceptance by the Taliban and the new administration, the program we are doing is very welcome because even the Taliban do not want their people to go hungry. And in this sense there is support from the new administration to facilitate our activities.
MARTIN: I mean, I’m sure you understand the geopolitics of all this is that governments that have been at odds with the Taliban, who disagree with their systems of government, you know, their human rights framework , with which they disagree. with, they do not want to be seen as supporters or supporters of this regime. On the other hand, this is a crisis of massive proportions. What…
ALL: Yes.
MARTIN: What would make a difference?
BONKE: Well, I think the problem is getting so big that we risk losing control of the situation. And I think Secretary-General Guterres has already said very rightly that we need to engage with the administration in Kabul. This does not mean that you have to accept their values and policies. But you have to engage with them. And I think separating Afghanistan from the rest of the world is not just a way to help people, but also to make sure that the values we hold dear as human beings in terms of human rights and conditions to give them opportunities to develop themselves, the only way to convey that message is basically to engage with people. And I think that’s really something we need to do.
MARTIN: Before we let you go, you know, you’re there and we’re here. Is there – I mean, obviously, to do the job you are doing and to do it for as long as you have done it, you have to steel yourself to do it every day. But I’m wondering, is there anything that is keeping you awake at night now?
BONKE: Well, there are a lot of things that keep me awake at night. And although the situation is very dire, I am hopeful because I see that there is a lot of support from the international community. And I think a lot of people are also supporters of the people in Afghanistan. And we can see this through, say, the support we receive. I mean, we have a lot of private donations coming. And the only thing I can basically hope for is that this support will continue because we need to make sure we spend the winter in order to start rebuilding the site and the structures that were there. And for that we need more support and not only this year but next year as well. And I really hope it will still be in place when needed.
MARTIN: Mike Bonke is the country director for Action Against Hunger. And he is talking to us from Kabul, Afghanistan. Mr. Bonke, thank you very much for talking to us.
BONKE: Thank you very much.
Copyright © 2022 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our Terms of Use website and permissions pages at www.npr.org for more information.
NPR transcripts are created in a fast time frame up Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor and is manufactured using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR programming is audio recording.
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/01/16/1073505150/afghanistans-hunger-crisis
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022