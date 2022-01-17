The famine crisis in AfghanistanExBulletin

MICHEL MARTIN, host:

In Afghanistan now, where the United Nations estimates that nearly 23 million people are currently at risk of potentially life-threatening hunger, that is why last week, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made an urgent plea for the international community for $ 5 billion in humanitarian aid. help to help afghans get through what could be a devastating winter.

(TECHNIQUE OF ARCHIVED REGISTRATION)

ANTONIO GUTERRES: Without a more joint effort from the international community, we will make it possible for almost every man, woman and child in Afghanistan to face acute poverty.

MARTIN: This humanitarian crisis comes just months after the chaotic withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan last August, which led to the fall of the US-backed government in Kabul and the Taliban taking control of the country. Despite this unrest, several humanitarian aid organizations continue to work there. Action against hunger is one of them. Mike Bonke is the group’s country director in Kabul.

MIKE BONKE: Before August, we did not have half the population in the country going to sleep hungry at night. We did not have a complete collapse of the economic situation. Currently, the biggest challenge, let’s say, that we have to face now is the fact that people are suffering.

MARTIN: Even before the US withdrawal, Afghanistan relied heavily on international development assistance to keep its basic infrastructure operational – everything from electricity and roads to the country’s hospitals and schools. Now that international aid has dried up, Bonke says the country’s economy has collapsed, leaving many Afghans without any income.

BONKE: And although there has been a significant increase in the humanitarian aid we are providing – and I am very grateful for that – we see that just making sure people are alive is not enough. And that has really changed.

MARTIN: How are people coping?

BONKE: Oh, that’s a very good question. I think people in Afghanistan are used to it with a lot of difficulty. And I think most people will say, okay, that’s another challenge we have to face. But if we see that by spring, there is no progress and no improvement of the situation, then I think, as in the 1990s, we will see again many Afghans leaving Afghanistan and going to neighboring countries.

MARTIN: Is the crisis visible? I think what I am asking is that people who have traveled to other countries that have been under severe pressure say they can see it. For example, they see people losing body weight, which is a …

ALL: Yes.

MARTIN: … A kind of feeling of sluggishness that takes over because people are – literally not getting enough calories. I mean, is this something that – a crisis you can actually see?

BONKE: Yes. And Action against hunger, we actually go to the people in the villages and check their health condition. And we see people in these villages who have been, you know, leaving behind meals. We find cases of severe malnutrition, you know, malnourished children who are – they are really starving. And that’s awful.

MARTIN: With the Taliban in power, how safe is it for your group to operate in the country? Do the Taliban approve or support what you are doing?

BONKE: In terms of acceptance by the Taliban and the new administration, the program we are doing is very welcome because even the Taliban do not want their people to go hungry. And in this sense there is support from the new administration to facilitate our activities.

MARTIN: I mean, I’m sure you understand the geopolitics of all this is that governments that have been at odds with the Taliban, who disagree with their systems of government, you know, their human rights framework , with which they disagree. with, they do not want to be seen as supporters or supporters of this regime. On the other hand, this is a crisis of massive proportions. What…

ALL: Yes.

MARTIN: What would make a difference?

BONKE: Well, I think the problem is getting so big that we risk losing control of the situation. And I think Secretary-General Guterres has already said very rightly that we need to engage with the administration in Kabul. This does not mean that you have to accept their values ​​and policies. But you have to engage with them. And I think separating Afghanistan from the rest of the world is not just a way to help people, but also to make sure that the values ​​we hold dear as human beings in terms of human rights and conditions to give them opportunities to develop themselves, the only way to convey that message is basically to engage with people. And I think that’s really something we need to do.

MARTIN: Before we let you go, you know, you’re there and we’re here. Is there – I mean, obviously, to do the job you are doing and to do it for as long as you have done it, you have to steel yourself to do it every day. But I’m wondering, is there anything that is keeping you awake at night now?

BONKE: Well, there are a lot of things that keep me awake at night. And although the situation is very dire, I am hopeful because I see that there is a lot of support from the international community. And I think a lot of people are also supporters of the people in Afghanistan. And we can see this through, say, the support we receive. I mean, we have a lot of private donations coming. And the only thing I can basically hope for is that this support will continue because we need to make sure we spend the winter in order to start rebuilding the site and the structures that were there. And for that we need more support and not only this year but next year as well. And I really hope it will still be in place when needed.

MARTIN: Mike Bonke is the country director for Action Against Hunger. And he is talking to us from Kabul, Afghanistan. Mr. Bonke, thank you very much for talking to us.

BONKE: Thank you very much.

