The Baltimore Orioles make a big fuss on International Signing Day

The Baltimore Orioles presence in the international perspective community has been non-existent for years. They would exchange their signature bonus share each year after ignoring Latin America. It is no wonder that, over the years, their success at the major league level began to wane.

That changed with the hiring of Mike Elias. He was determined to make the Orioles a factor in the international prospect market, adding talent that the franchise had previously ignored. The fruits of his efforts were evident on Saturday, as the Orioles signed 24 international prospects.

Baltimore Orioles change ways in the international market

These signatures included two players in MLB.com List of top 50 international prospects in striker Braylin Tevara and Leandro Arias. He also received Tevara the biggest bonus that the Orioles have ever handed over to an international player after he signed a $ 1.7 million bonus.

No one can expect these efforts to make a difference in the short term. It will take years for these players to achieve great success, if any of them end up at that point. But it is a clear sign that the Orioles are determined to improve the talent level of their farm system, something that is especially important as they seek to get out of their rebuilding process.

It is also clear how much Elias values ​​talent in Latin America. He had personally set out to observe some of these players himself, joining the recruitment process. This presence helped bring down some of these players and will also make a difference in the future.

And this change will extend to the level of the major league. Even if these players do not make a difference, they will help create the stage for others to do so. It is also possible for their influence to be felt in other ways, such as in trading players to help the Orioles fight when the time is right.

The Baltimore Orioles have worked to improve their status in Latin America. Saturday showed how far they have already come.