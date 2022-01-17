COVID-19: BC Ferries passengers warned to prepare for possible cruise cancellations





A BC Ferries spokesman is encouraging passengers to check online for possible service interruptions before heading to a terminal. Dan McIntosh said several factors could lead to cruise cancellations on several roads, including employees suffering from COVID-19, seasonal colds and severe winter flu or storms. Read more: BC Ferries warns of possible service outages due to lack of crew, vaccine policies Four cruises were canceled Saturday in the Cowichan Queen between Horseshoe Bay and Nanaimo due to personnel problems. McIntosh said some cruises can still go on when there is a shortage of staff, but it depends on whether this is the captain, the engineers or the chefs. He says less kitchen staff could mean less service in the cafe, but a ferry could not sail without key staff. The story goes down the ad















3:11

COVID-19: BC businesses should plan to prepare for possible closures





COVID-19: BC businesses should plan to prepare for possible closure January 4, 2022

McIntosh said BC Ferries has on-site emergency plans, as required by the provincial health officer to deal with an increase in absenteeism as the Omicron variant is passing through the province, and this includes training staff to perform tasks. other or to place them in different places. Trends Play by the rules: COVID-19 vaccine exemptions in sport and Djokovic saga

Babies more likely to be hospitalized by Omicron: Take care of these symptoms Read more: BC Ferries cancels multiple Vancouver-Victoria voyages, cites ‘staffing issue’ “All it takes is for some people to get sick, depending on the role they play on the ferries, and then suddenly it increases your schedules in a way we’ve seen. “And we can say, anecdotally, that because of the COVID situation, we know this is affecting our staff,” he said. He said service announcements are posted online as soon as possible when cruises will not continue as planned because so many clients depend on the service to go to work, school and medical appointments. The story goes down the ad Passengers can check the BC Ferries website for any cancellations before going to a terminal or registering to receive notifications sent to their mobile device. View link » <br />

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8515589/covid-19-bc-ferries-passengers-warned-to-prepare-for-possible-sailing-cancellations/

