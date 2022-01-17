International
Naomi Osaka and Rafael Nadal win as Australian Open focus begins to move into action behind Novak Djokovic saga
Women’s defending champion Naomi Osaka was relieved for the second round of the Australian Open, as the first day in Melbourne Park began after the expulsion of Novak Djokovic.
Main points:
- The Australian Open started less than 24 hours after Djokovic was deported
- Osaka beat Camila Osorio 6-3, 6-3 in its first round match
- The crowd is limited to 50 percent capacity during the Australian Open
Osaka joined Rafael Nadal on the list of winners, where the two went to the Rod Laver Arena less than 24 hours after Djokovic was forced to leave Australia following a Federal Court ruling upholding the government’s decision to cancel his visa.
The world number one for men was scheduled to play tonight in his first round match against Serbian teammate Miomir Kecmanovion Rod Laver Arena.
Italian “Salvatore Caruso” lost his place in the men’s draw.
Djokovic’s ouster will continue to attract media coverage, but Osaka did their best to turn their attention to appearances on the pitch with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Colombia’s CamilaOsorio.
The two-time Australian Open winner was worried about a stomach injury in the tournament lead, but showed no ill effects when she started a weird match after going 5-0 up in the first set.
Osorio, ranked 50th, won a service break in the seventh game, though it was not enough to prevent Osaka from winning the first set.
In the second set, the Japanese star broke Osorio, helping him finish the victory in just one hour and eight minutes.
“I thought I played very well, given the circumstances,” Osaka said in her field interview.
“I did not have that much information about my opponent. I thought she played amazing. She was fighting for every point.”
Osaka is on the same side of the draw with world number one Ash Barty, who will play the opening game tonight.
They will meet in the fourth round if the two advance at least that far in the tournament.
Osaka was followed at the Rod Laver Arena by Nadal, who had little difficulty in navigating his second round.
Nadal produced a clinical show to distribute American Marcos Giron 6-1, 6-4, 6-2.
The sixth winner will back up his chances of going deep into Melbourne Park, especially with Djokovic threatening to be no longer a factor.
Nadal, Djokovic and Roger Federer are all at the top of the list of top all-time men winners, with 20 Grand Slam victories each.
The other seeds make the winning start
The fifth winner for women, Maria Sakkari, started the first day procedures at Rod Laver Arena, with a 6-4, 7-6 (7-2) victory over Tatjana Maria of Germany.
Greece’s Sakkari was tested in the first set after falling into service against world number 287.
But two service interruptions helped him secure the set and despite being forced to cross the tiebreak in the second, Sakkarie won a safe pass in the second round.
In other results in the women’s draw, 15th Ukrainian Elina Svitolina defeated Frenchwoman Fiona Ferro 6-1, 7-6 (7-4), while 22nd, Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, Tokyo’s Olympic gold medalist, triumphed 6-4, 6-. 3 to French Kristina Mladenovic.
In the men’s seventh seed and Wimbledon 2021 runner-up Matteo Berrettini, it took four sets to beat Brandon Nakashima of the United States.
Berrettini won 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3.
Other players Denis Shapovalov (14) and Gael Monfils (17) also advanced to the second round.
Canada’s Shapovalov beats SerbLaslo Djere 7-6, (7-3), 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7-3) and France’s Monfils defeats Argentina’s Federico Coria 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 . .
18-year-old Spanish Carlos Alcaraz advanced easily in the last 64 with a victory in direct sets against qualifier Alejandro Tabilo.
Alcaraz 31st, a US Open quarterfinalist last year beat his Chilean opponent 6-2, 6-2, 6-3.
Players are challenging matches in front of fewer spectators than the numbers that participated in the Australian Open before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Victorian government announced last week that the crowd capacity would be limited to 50 percent over the next two weeks in accordance with state protocols for COVID-19.
