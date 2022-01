The 10 richest people in the world doubled their wealth during the pandemic, reports Oxfam

The 10 richest people in the world doubled their wealth during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic as poverty and inequality rose, a report said Monday.

tha Oxfam men’s fortune jumped from $ 700 billion to $ 1.5 trillion, at an average rate of $ 1.3 billion a day, at a conference released ahead of a virtual mini-summit of world leaders being held under the auspices of the World Economic Forum. A charity confederation focusing on alleviating global poverty, Oxfam said the billionaires’ fortunes grew more during the pandemic than in the previous 14 years, when the world economy was suffering the worst recession since the 1929 Wall Street crash. He called this inequality economic violence and said inequality is contributing to the deaths of 21,000 people every day due to lack of access to health care, gender-based violence, hunger and climate change. Inequality contributes to one death every 4 seconds. It is not by chance, but by choice: our economies are a violent consequence of choices made for and by the richest. #Pabarazia Vret We can change that. Seek a more equal future for all https://t.co/6aRiAEvXsI # Fighting inequality pic.twitter.com/XBdpxt9BvI Oxfam International (@Oxfam) January 17, 2022 The pandemic has plunged 160 million people into poverty, the charity added, with non-white ethnic minorities and women bearing the brunt of the impact as inequality rose. The report follows a December 2021 study by the group, which found that the share of global wealth of the world’s richest people grew at a record rate during the pandemic. Oxfam called for tax reforms to fund worldwide production of vaccines, as well as health care, climate adaptation and the reduction of gender-based violence to help save lives. The group said it based its wealth calculations on the most up-to-date and comprehensive data sources available, and used the 2021 billionaires list compiled by American business magazine Forbes. Forbes lists the 10 richest people in the world: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Amazons Jeff Bezos, Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Facebook Mark Zuckerberg, former Microsoft CEOs Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer , former CEO of Oracle, Larry Ellison, American investor Warren. Buffet and the head of the French luxury group LVMH, Bernard Arnault. (AFP)

