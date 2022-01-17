Updates HT news: Mumbai revises Covid-19 rule for passengers from Dubai and all the latest news | Latest India News





Here are the top news, analysis and opinions of today. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from the Hindustan Times. Mumbai reviews SOP for people traveling from Dubai as Covid cases fall Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has withdrawn additional restrictions it has mandated for passengers flying to the city from the UAE, including Dubai. The new rules will take effect on January 17, the citizen body said. In its previous order, the civil authority had mandated mandatory 7-day quarantine and RT-PCR test on arrival for passengers arriving from the UAE. Read more Charanjit Singh’s brother Manohar Singh to run for office says, ‘will convince Channi’ Punjab Prime Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s brother Manohar Singh has said he will run as an independent from the Bassi Pathana assembly seat, where he expected to receive a ticket from Congress. The party has left the MLA headquarters Gurpreet Singh GP. Describing the party’s decision as unfair, Manohar Singh Channi said it is also an injustice to the people of the area. Read more Less than 10,000 cases registered in Mumbai; 7895 infections in 24 hours The daily case load in Mumbai fell below 10,000 on Sunday as 7,895 fresh Covid infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, continuing the downward trend, which is also fueling hopes that the pandemic has dropped in the city. 84% of new cases are asymptomatic while 11 deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours. A total of 57,534 tests were performed. The recovery rate stands at 92% and the doubling rate of infection in Mumbai is 48 days. Read more Dharma Sansad case: Religious leader Yati Narsinghanand sent to 14-day court detention Religious leader Yati Narsinghanand was sent to 14-day judicial detention on Sunday by a Haridwar court in connection with the Dharma Sansad hate speech case. Narsinghanand, who was the organizer of the controversial event, was arrested by Haridwar Police last night; this was the second arrest made in this case after Waseem Rizvi, former chairman of the central board of Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf. Read more The Texas hostage situation restores Al Qaeda focus The hostage situation at a synagogue in Texas was resolved Saturday night with the release of four hostages and the death of the hostage-taker, but the suspect’s request has put global jihad back on the agenda. Read more India Open: Lakshya Sen defeats world champion Loh Kean Yew 24-22, 21-17 in the men’s singles final India’s Lakshya Sen made a magnificent effort to beat Singapore world champion Loh Kean Yew 24-22 21-17 in the men’s final at the Indian Open. This is Sen’s first BWF World Tour Super 500 title and his third overall. Read more Drink tulsi tea every day for these amazing health benefits Amidst the spread of Omicron, a cup of hot tulsi tea can not only give your day a refreshing start, but also boost immunity and help you avoid the risk of Covid-19. Tulsi or sacred basil, also known as the queen of plants is grown and worshiped in many Indian homes. Read more Hotel Transylvania Transformania Review: Did we really need a fourth film in a mediocre franchise? Let’s accept it. The Hotel Transylvannia series was never Shrek or Ice Age. There were semi-good films, backed by a wonderful inventive animation and directed by a master – Genndy Tartakovsky. Adam Sandler’s stellar power also helped. The fourth and final part of the series – Hotel Transylvania: Transformania – lacks both. And that, along with some unimaginable writing, makes the film the worst chapter of an already mediocre franchise. Read more

